Nothing Bundt Cakes Debuts Oreo Dirt Cake With Gummy Worms

Oreo Dirt Cake Bundtlet Debuts With Gummy Worms

Nothing Bundt Cakes is launching a limited-edition Oreo Dirt Cake Bundtlet featuring a chocolate-pudding filling, cookie crumbs, and a fruity gummy worm on top.

The Bottom Line

The Product: A personal-sized Chocolate Chocolate Chip cake filled with chocolate pudding, layered with Oreo cookie crumbs, and topped with a gummy worm.

A personal-sized Chocolate Chocolate Chip cake filled with chocolate pudding, layered with Oreo cookie crumbs, and topped with a gummy worm. Release Window: Available strictly from October 26 through November 8, 2026, at bakeries nationwide.

Available strictly from October 26 through November 8, 2026, at bakeries nationwide. Fall Lineup Context: It represents the final wave of a staggered three-part autumn seasonal release following German Chocolate and Pumpkin Spice.

Staggered Fall Flavor Timeline Across October and November

The Oreo Dirt Cake does not launch at the start of October, as the brand has structured a staggered calendar for its autumn inventory. German Chocolate arrives first, running from October 5 through October 18. That initial flavor consists of a Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundtlet built with coconut-and-pecan filling, finished with chocolate ganache frosting and a chocolate drizzle, available exclusively in personal sizes.

Pumpkin Spice bridges the broader calendar gap, staying on menus from October 12 through November 29. Unlike the German Chocolate and Oreo Dirt Cake variants, Pumpkin Spice is offered across all standard Bundt Cake sizes, making it the primary choice for group gatherings spanning both Halloween and Thanksgiving.

Purchase Details And Pricing Variations

The Oreo Dirt Cake window runs straight through Halloween, covering October 31 before concluding on November 8. Because these items are restricted to limited-time availability while supplies last, inventory depends entirely on individual franchise stock. The brand’s nationwide announcement did not establish a fixed universal price point, requiring customers to check with their local bakery regarding exact costs before making a trip.

Flavor Availability Dates Key Ingredients & Format German Chocolate October 5 – October 18 Chocolate Chocolate Chip cake, coconut-pecan filling, ganache frosting; personal size only. Pumpkin Spice October 12 – November 29 Pumpkin cake, cream cheese frosting; offered in all sizes. Oreo Dirt Cake October 26 – November 8 Chocolate Chocolate Chip cake, Oreo pieces, chocolate pudding filling, gummy worm; personal size only.

Finalizing Holiday Desserts

Planning dessert around the autumn release schedule requires careful calendar checks, particularly given the narrow two-week window for the gummy-worm-topped treat. While the Oreo variant targets late-October gatherings, the Pumpkin Spice option remains available deep into November to accommodate Thanksgiving dessert tables.