IU Basketball reveals October exhibition schedule and streaming details

Indiana men’s basketball opens its October preseason schedule with an intrasquad scrimmage at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, tipping off at 6 p.m. ET.

Four Venues Across the State Shape the October Slate

The Hoosiers’ exhibition itinerary spans four distinct venues and three cities across Indiana, balancing campus tradition with neutral-site testing environments. Following the opening night in Bloomington—which features free admission but no television broadcast or live stream—Indiana travels to Indianapolis for two high-profile exhibitions. The squad meets Butler on Sunday, Oct. 11, at Hinkle Fieldhouse with a 6:30 p.m. ET tip, televised and streamed via WISH TV. One week later, on Sunday, Oct. 18, IU faces North Carolina at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 5 p.m. ET, with a live stream on BTN Plus.

The exhibition swing concludes on Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Ford Center in Evansville, where the Hoosiers play Western Kentucky at 4 p.m. ET, also streamed on BTN Plus. According to thedailyhoosier.com, the athletic department intentionally structured these dates to run clear of autumn football commitments, ensuring maximum fan engagement across all athletic programs.

Broadcast Tiers and Streaming Access Options

For supporters unable to attend the contests in person, broadcast channels offer varied accessibility. While the opening intrasquad scrimmage at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall carries no video feed, the remaining three games feature live coverage through local television or digital subscription services. WISH TV handles the broadcast for the matchup against Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse, whereas BTN Plus streams the subsequent games against North Carolina and Western Kentucky.

Date Opponent Venue Location Time (ET) Broadcast / Stream Oct. 2, 2026 Intrasquad Scrimmage Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind. 6:00 p.m. Free Admission (No Stream) Oct. 11, 2026 vs. Butler Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Ind. 6:30 p.m. WISH TV Oct. 18, 2026 vs. North Carolina Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Ind. 5:00 p.m. BTN Plus Oct. 25, 2026 vs. Western Kentucky Ford Center Evansville, Ind. 4:00 p.m. BTN Plus

As noted by thedailyhoosier.com, B1G+ has introduced promotional subscription tiers ahead of the campaign. Fans can secure an Annual Pass for $49.99 by utilizing the code B1GHOOPS through Oct. 31, 2026. Alternatively, a Winter Pass is available through Dec. 31, 2026, for a one-time payment of $44.99, granting six-month access that encompasses all exhibition matches, regular-season Big Ten winter sports, and championship coverage.

Transitioning Toward the Eastern Illinois Opener

The exhaustive preseason itinerary serves as a runway to the official regular-season launch, scheduled for exactly one month after the opening exhibition. The Hoosiers host Eastern Illinois on Nov. 2, 2026, at Assembly Hall to commence the campaign. Television designations and precise tip times for regular-season fixtures beyond opening night remain unreleased, leaving the October exhibition circuit as the primary window to evaluate rotation depth and tactical adjustments before meaningful competition begins.