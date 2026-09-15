DMG Blockchain Updates Christina Lake AI Data Center Conversion

DMG Blockchain Solutions is advancing the conversion of its Christina Lake, British Columbia data center facility for artificial intelligence colocation services, moving closer to a definitive agreement for a 50-megawatt critical IT load while securing a total power capacity of 75 megawatts as of September 2026.

Power Infrastructure and Expansion Math

In the high-stakes chess match of AI infrastructure, power is the ultimate bottleneck. DMG has locked down its energy foundation by completing a contract for an additional 10 megawatts of non-firm power.

The company-owned Christina Lake substation already carries this full 75-megawatt load. Engineers are evaluating whether to twin the main transformer to build out future redundancy and expansion headroom. Because the site benefits from favorable local weather conditions, newer server architectures, and alternative energy options for liquid or air chillers, operational math suggests a worst-case Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.5. This efficiency metric could stretch the current 75-megawatt capacity to support an IT load exceeding 50 megawatts.

Looking further ahead, DMG has previously submitted an application for 150 megawatts of firm power. That trajectory requires heavy capital expenditure. Management plans to accelerate this utility expansion process once the definitive AI colocation agreement crosses the finish line, potentially blending that firm power with the existing 60 megawatts of non-firm capacity depending on regional transmission limits.

Engineering Pipelines and Site Logistics

Data center deployment lives and dies by supply chain execution and structural engineering. DMG is actively finalizing its general contractor selection, focusing heavily on firms with native data center experience.

The electrical engineering blueprint relies on a trusted partner who has worked with DMG for a decade. Meanwhile, an architectural firm has already secured the building extension permits required for the footprint expansion. For mechanical systems, the company is vetting British Columbia-based engineering candidates boasting deep expertise in high-density cooling topologies.

Labor dynamics heavily favor modular deployment. The lower interior region of British Columbia offers a stable pool of tradesmen. DMG has already locked down initial electrical contracts, leaning into a hybrid model that balances on-site construction with prefabricated assemblies to compress lead times and control capital burn.

High-Bandwidth Connectivity in Remote Terrain

Remote data center builds introduce severe latency and backhaul hurdles. To combat this, DMG has contracted with two separate telecommunication providers to establish dual, diverse pathways of 100 Gbps fiber directly into the facility, with active evaluations for a third line.

These redundant pipelines are architected for future upgrades to 400 Gbps. By committing material capital expenditures to connectivity ahead of a final commercial agreement, DMG is neutralizing the long lead times that traditionally plague out-of-market infrastructure projects.

On the regulatory and physical front, local and regional authorities are reviewing permit applications to construct a building addition designed to double current capacity. This expansion will comfortably house up to 60 megawatts of critical IT load on land that has maintained approved data center zoning for years.