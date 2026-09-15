UK Could Unlock 111 North Sea Oil and Gas Projects With Policy Shift

North Sea oil and gas operators are pressing the UK government to abandon the Energy Profits Levy by 2030 and streamline licensing to unlock 111 energy projects. Environmental groups sharply oppose the expansion.

The Bottom Line The Proposal: Industry body OEUK argues that replacing the Energy Profits Levy and approving 111 projects within existing licensed areas can revitalize the UK’s oil and gas sector.

Industry body OEUK argues that replacing the Energy Profits Levy and approving 111 projects within existing licensed areas can revitalize the UK’s oil and gas sector. The Opposition: Environmental campaigns like Uplift characterize the North Sea as an ultra-mature basin, arguing that new drilling offers no relief for domestic energy bills.

Environmental campaigns like Uplift characterize the North Sea as an ultra-mature basin, arguing that new drilling offers no relief for domestic energy bills. The Policy Stance: The UK Labour government maintains a ban on new exploration licenses while planning to replace the windfall tax by 2030 or earlier if price floors trigger.

Mapping the 111 North Sea Projects and Investment Targets

North Sea bosses, represented by Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), have urged the administration to alter current energy taxation. Major developments cited in these proposals include a second phase of the Rosebank development, the Cambo field, and Clair South, all positioned west of Shetland.

Here is the math: while the UK Labour government implemented a strict ban on issuing brand-new exploration licenses in British waters, OEUK maintains that the vast majority of these 111 targeted projects sit securely within existing, previously licenced areas. Industry advocates assert that without intervention, taxation rules will cause production to drop faster than anticipated.

North Sea Policy Framework and Stakeholder Positions Stakeholder Stated Position Proposed Action OEUK / Industry Bosses Current tax rates threaten sector longevity. Scrap the Energy Profits Levy and unlock 111 projects. Uplift (Environmental Group) Reserves are heavily depleted; extraction harms climate goals. Halt new development and redirect focus to green infrastructure.

Political Friction Over the Energy Profits Levy

The timeline for phasing out the Energy Profits Levy remains a primary battleground for energy policy. The UK government maintains that it is providing investors with long-term certainty through plans to replace the windfall tax by 2030, or earlier if an established price floor is triggered. Conservative energy spokesperson Andrew Bowie criticized the administration’s current trajectory, calling the refusal to approve fields like Jackdaw and Rosebank “madness”.

Bowie argued that scrapping the tax immediately is vital to protect employment and stabilize investment. Conversely, the policy faces intense resistance from climate advocates who question the viability of extracting remaining reserves.

Environmental Backlash and the Maturity of the Basin

But the debate extends far beyond fiscal policy into fundamental questions about the basin’s geological reality. Tessa Khan, director of the environmental group Uplift—one of the organizations that initiated legal challenges against North Sea projects—dismissed the industry’s lobbying efforts as a “fantasy.” Khan noted that the North Sea is an “ultra-mature” basin with minimal reserves remaining.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Furthermore, critics emphasize that the majority of remaining hydrocarbons—particularly oil—are exported and sold on international markets rather than consumed domestically. According to Uplift, new drilling infrastructure will do nothing to lower household utility bills or secure long-term national energy independence. As government officials balance fiscal revenue against climate commitments, the future of the UK continental shelf hangs on how quickly transitional mechanisms can replace North Sea output.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.