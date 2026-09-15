Jalen Brunson Joins Knicks Superfan Mariska Hargitay in Emmys Opening

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson made a surprise television crossover during the primetime Emmy Awards cold open on Monday night, appearing alongside “Law & Order: SVU” star and dedicated Knicks superfan Mariska Hargitay in a pre-taped comedy sketch that kicked off the NBC broadcast.

Here is the kicker. It leaned directly into the genuine, highly publicized camaraderie forged during New York’s historic summer championship run.

The Bottom Line

The Crossover: Jalen Brunson joined Mariska Hargitay during the Emmys opening number to poke fun at the intense pressure of high-stakes performances.

Jalen Brunson joined Mariska Hargitay during the Emmys opening number to poke fun at the intense pressure of high-stakes performances. The Sports-TV Hybrid: The sketch playfully referenced OG Anunoby’s dramatic “Hand of God” tip-in from Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The sketch playfully referenced OG Anunoby’s dramatic “Hand of God” tip-in from Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The Offseason Media Tour: This television appearance marks just one of several high-profile entertainment milestones for Brunson, who is also slated to host Saturday Night Live later this month.

Inside the Emmys Cold Open

The broadcast opened on NBC with Mariska Hargitay backstage, anxiously steam-pressing a gold dress while grappling with the butterflies of her first hosting gig. “Have you ever felt like you have millions of eyes on you and it all comes down to one night?” she asked an unseen presence.

The camera then cut away to reveal Jalen Brunson standing right beside her, meticulously steam-pressing his own iconic No. 11 blue Knicks jersey. “Seriously?” Brunson fired back, leaning into the deadpan delivery.

The bit escalated quickly when Hargitay brushed off his presence. “Hey Jalen, it’s just me, all right. I don’t have anyone to tap it in for me,” she quipped, directly referencing the unforgettable moment from Game 4 of the NBA Finals. In that closing sequence against the San Antonio Spurs, OG Anunoby secured a game-winning basket after Brunson’s three-pointer rattled off the front of the rim, sealing a miraculous playoff comeback.

A Genuine Fandom Turned Hollywood Friendship

Unlike standard transactional celebrity cameos, the rapport between Brunson and Hargitay is rooted in real-world fandom. Hargitay famously sprinted ten blocks through Manhattan to make it to Madison Square Garden for the Knicks’ title-clinching victory, later being captured on camera in tears, embracing players on the court.

Photo: nypost.com

Brunson’s deep-rooted affinity for Hargitay’s television home turf is equally documented. Speaking on The Roommates Show podcast, the basketball star admitted that Law & Order: SVU was a permanent fixture in his childhood home. “You just hear the iconic ‘dun-dun’ all the time in the house,” Brunson recalled, noting that his father, Assistant Coach Rick Brunson, kept the television volume running high. He also confessed to being genuinely starstruck the first time they met.

The Business of Athlete Crossovers

Milestone / Event Platform / Network Context Emmy Awards Opening Number NBC Pre-taped comedy sketch alongside Mariska Hargitay Law & Order: SVU NBC Upcoming guest television appearance Saturday Night Live NBC Scheduled guest hosting gig later this month

That high-profile momentum isn’t slowing down anytime soon. With an upcoming acting turn on an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and a headlining hosting gig on Saturday Night Live later this month, Brunson is proving that his star power extends far beyond the hardwood.

Photo: thegrio.com

Drop a comment below.