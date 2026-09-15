Drug Trafficking Ring Dismantled in Bolívar and Nueva Esparta

Bolívar and Nueva Esparta Counter-Narcotics Operations Lead to Three Arrests

The coordinated actions, spearheaded by specialized units under regional security frameworks, targeted both micro-trafficking operations on the mainland and larger regional distribution channels aimed at the insular tourism sector.

According to coverage by Venezolana de Televisión (VTV), the multi-state sweep forms part of the state’s ongoing campaigns to maintain community security. These operations reflect the direct operational guidelines established by the sector vice president for politics, citizen security, and peace, Diosdado Cabello Rondón, targeting distribution rings that supply both local neighborhoods and tourist-heavy islands.

Precision Raid in Caroní Nets Cash and Pharmaceuticals

On the mainland, operations executed by the Anti-Organized Crime Division (DCDO) focused on the municipality of Caroní within the state of Bolívar. Authorities caught a 32-year-old male suspect in flagrante delicto in the Uchire sector of the Unare parish.

During the intervention, law enforcement recovered a distinct inventory pointing to localized retail distribution. As detailed by Notiprensa Digital, the material evidence seized at the Bolívar site included a single wrapper containing approximately 19 grams of suspected marijuana divided into traditional onion-skin folds, alongside 30 pills of Alprazolam, 9,700 bolívares in cash, and a mobile device used for coordination.

Isla de Margarita Interception Secures 18 Kilograms of Marijuana

Simultaneously, hundreds of miles away in the island-based state of Nueva Esparta, maritime and land intelligence units struck a heavier blow against the network’s supply chain. Operatives from the Strategic Intelligence Division of the National Bolivarian Police Corps (CPNB) intercepted two suspects in the Tubores municipality.

Photo: notiprensadigital.com

According to field reports verified by VTV, intelligence officers tracked the men as they transported a synthetic sack containing 33 commercially packed bricks of marijuana. The haul totaled 18 kilograms, intended for saturation and sale across the insular region.

The simultaneous nature of the Bolívar and Nueva Esparta interventions highlights the logistical reach modern domestic networks attempt to maintain between mainland supply routes and lucrative island markets. Investigators transferred all three suspects, alongside the recovered currency, pharmaceuticals, and 18 kilograms of narcotics, directly to the Public Ministry to advance the formal judicial process.

Navigating the Legal and Regional Security Landscape

As the Public Ministry opens formal proceedings against the detained individuals, the focus turns to uncovering the broader supply chain feeding these regional cells. What measures do you think are most critical for securing vulnerable transit corridors between the mainland and island regions? Share your thoughts below.