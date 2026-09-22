Drake Gives Away Luxury Cars and Cash at Strong Women Event

Drake hosted his third annual Strong Women, Stronger Drinks event at Toronto’s Casa Loma mansion, distributing cash prizes ranging from $50,000 to $100,000, luxury cars including a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, and $1,000 welcome envelopes to female entrepreneurs and community leaders in attendance.

The Bottom Line

The Event: The third annual Strong Women, Stronger Drinks gathering took place at Toronto’s historic Casa Loma mansion, bringing together women excelling in their respective fields.

The third annual Strong Women, Stronger Drinks gathering took place at Toronto’s historic Casa Loma mansion, bringing together women excelling in their respective fields. The Fleet: Footage from Drake’s FOMO short film showcased zero-mile luxury vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a Range Rover, a Porsche, and a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon won by Toronto Raptors reporter Kayla Grey.

Inside the Casa Loma Gathering and the Inspiration Behind It

During his speech at the event, Drake detailed the direct lineage of the concept. He pointed back to an event he attended around 2007 or 2008 called “What Women Want,” created by Shannae Ingleton. The core rule of that original networking space left a lasting impression on the artist.

As Drake explained to the crowd in footage captured from the evening, the premise was simple yet demanding. Women gathered to socialize and scale their networks, but to participate as a man at the event, you had to work. The OVO boss adopted that ethos, inviting an assemblage of women who are grinding, ascending, or making waves in their respective industries to connect, share knowledge, and experience a massive financial windfall.

Breaking Down the Fleet and the Financial Footprint

Social media feeds erupted when clips from the gathering surfaced, but the visual spectacle expanded further when the rapper dropped his FOMO short film via Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream. The footage provided a close-up look at the automotive inventory lined up for the attendees, featuring pristine zero-mile luxury models.

Photo: newsbreak.com

“A girl named Lisa might have won this, but we’re not leasing, honestly,” Drake noted while breaking down the lineup, which included heavy hitters from Mercedes-Benz and Porsche. Beyond the keys handed to the attendees—including the much-discussed G-Wagon driven home by Kayla Grey—reports indicated that the prize pool crossed the million-dollar threshold, backing up the massive scale of the giveaways with hard capital.

Strategic Timing in a Busy Campaign Year

Context is everything in the entertainment business. This philanthropic and community-facing activation arrives during a relentless campaign year for the OVO founder, who made chart history back in May with his ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR trifecta, securing the top three slots of the Billboard 200 simultaneously.

Photo: billboard.com

By pairing high-charting commercial dominance with hyper-visible community investments, the brand strategy transcends traditional album rollouts. It bridges the gap between streaming supremacy and tangible real-world presence, proving that modern cultural footprint requires more than just audio files on a digital dashboard.

Element Detail / Sourced Fact Event Name Strong Women, Stronger Drinks (3rd Annual) Location Casa Loma Mansion, Toronto Notable Prizes $1,000 welcome cash, $50k/$100k cash awards, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, Range Rover, Porsche Media Release Featured in Drake’s FOMO short film (September 2026)

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