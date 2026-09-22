Cindy Crawford’s Son Presley Gerber Died From Apparent Overdose, Family Requests Privacy

Presley Gerber, the model and eldest son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on Sunday, September 20, 2026, at the age of 27. According to the Santa Monica Police Department and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, his death at a Los Angeles rehabilitation facility is being investigated as a suspected overdose.

According to recordings obtained by Page Six and People, law enforcement dispatchers received emergency calls regarding a cardiac arrest at a residence on Berkeley Street at 9:35 a.m. on Sunday, September 20. First responders arrived to address a suspected overdose. Gerber was pronounced dead just ten minutes later at 9:45 a.m.

The Santa Monica Police Department issued a press release confirming that there was no indication of foul play. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner completed an initial autopsy on Monday, September 21, deferring final cause-of-death determinations pending additional toxicology and investigative reports.

For decades, the Crawford-Gerber household stood as one of Hollywood’s most stable family units. Rande Gerber’s massive footprint in the hospitality and spirits sector—including co-founding Casamigos alongside George Clooney—paired with Cindy Crawford’s legendary status in fashion, created an empire built on poise and media savvy. But behind the glossy campaigns for major houses like Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana, the family was quietly navigating a deeply painful private battle.

The Bottom Line

The Event: Presley Gerber passed away at age 27 on September 20, 2026, at a Los Angeles rehab facility, with authorities investigating a suspected overdose.

Presley Gerber passed away at age 27 on September 20, 2026, at a Los Angeles rehab facility, with authorities investigating a suspected overdose. The Family Response: Representatives for Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber released a statement asking for privacy during an extraordinarily difficult time.

Representatives for Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber released a statement asking for privacy during an extraordinarily difficult time. The Public Advocacy: Gerber was widely known in recent years for openly sharing his battles with addiction, anxiety, and recovery via social media and podcasts.

Inside the Tragic Timeline in Los Angeles

For decades, the Crawford-Gerber household stood as one of Hollywood’s most stable family units. Rande Gerber’s massive footprint in the hospitality and spirits sector—including co-founding Casamigos alongside George Clooney—paired with Cindy Crawford’s legendary status in fashion, created an empire built on poise and media savvy. But behind the glossy campaigns for major houses like Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana, the family was quietly navigating a deeply painful private battle.

A Public Battle With Addiction and Mental Health

Unlike many celebrity heirs who attempt to hide personal struggles behind corporate PR walls, Gerber chose a path of stark transparency. In 2023, he began speaking openly about his depression, panic attacks, and substance use during an appearance on the “Studio 22” podcast. He subsequently launched a recurring digital series titled “Mental Health Mondays” on his social media channels to document parts of his recovery.

Photo: super.cz

That transparency extended into experimental treatments. In March, Gerber shared an intimate look at his journey via Instagram, posting footage from Mexico where he underwent ibogaine treatment. While used internationally for substance use disorders, the psychoactive substance remains unapproved in the United States due to significant cardiovascular and neurological risks.

The burden of these struggles inevitably rippled across the family dynamic. Earlier this year, younger sister and rising star Kaia Gerber spoke candidly in an interview with Vogue about how her brother’s public advocacy and private health battles impacted their household dynamics.

“When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” Kaia Gerber shared with the publication, praising her brother’s courage while admitting she often felt compelled to shoulder emotional weight quietly.

Looking Forward

As the medical examiner’s office continues its toxicological inquiries, the immediate focus remains on supporting the Crawford and Gerber family. The outpouring of condolences from across the entertainment and fashion industries underscores just how deeply respected the family is within the Hollywood community.

View this post on Instagram about cindy crawford presley gerber, Presley Gerber From Instagram — related to cindy crawford presley gerber, Presley Gerber

This is a devastating moment that forces everyone in the cultural sphere to look past the red carpets and glossy magazine covers. How do you think the fashion and modeling industries can better safeguard vulnerable talent navigating addiction in the public eye? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.