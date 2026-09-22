RTX 5080 Dies After Using Third-Party DLSS 5 Mod in GTA V

A Reddit user reported that their one-month-old MSI GeForce RTX 5080 16G VENTUS 3X completely failed after running a third-party DLSS 5 neural rendering mod in Grand Theft Auto V. Just five minutes into a session at Ultra settings, the display suffered severe artifacting and violent flashing before the hardware permanently died.

The Anatomy of a Hardware Failure in GTA V

Hardware modifications always carry latent risks, but the rapid descent from minor graphical anomalies to total silicon failure caught the community off guard. According to reports from VideoCardz detailing the incident shared by Reddit user wax469 on the r/RTX5080 community, the system pairing featured an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor alongside the unoverclocked MSI RTX 5080. The setup had previously handled the GTA V Legacy edition alongside LSPDFR and various visual enhancement mods without issue for weeks.

That stability evaporated the moment DLSS 5 neural rendering was injected via community workflows provided through the RenoDX Discord channel. NVIDIA officially supports DLSS 5 in only a single title—NBA 2K27—leaving eager enthusiasts to rely on third-party injection methods to force the frame generation and neural upscaling tech into unsupported games like Control, Hogwarts Legacy, Hitman 3, and GTA V.

Five minutes into running the game at roughly 80 FPS, the system seized up entirely. “Without warning, my entire screen seized up and began flashing violently,” the user noted in their hardware autopsy post.

Diagnostic Realities and the GDDR7 Stress Test

Forcing a shutdown via the physical power button did not resolve the issue. Upon rebooting, the RTX 5080 refused to post or output any video signal. Isolating the variable proved straightforward: removing the dedicated graphics board and routing display output through the Ryzen 9 9950X3D integrated graphics allowed the system to boot normally. Re-inserting the RTX 5080 brought the failure state right back, confirming the discrete GPU was bricked.

Technical observers analyzing the shared video footage pointed out immediate parallels to traditional video memory instability. The RTX 5080 packs eight GDDR7 memory modules. Under heavy architectural loads, if a single memory module or its associated memory controller experiences a fault, catastrophic artifacting frequently results. Many community members in the Reddit discussion thread concluded that the card likely possessed a latent manufacturing defect, and the aggressive memory and compute demands introduced by the unauthorized DLSS 5 injection simply exposed the underlying flaw ahead of schedule.

Warranty Relief Amid Ecosystem Risks

Using unauthorized software hooks to force proprietary neural rendering pipelines outside official API parameters technically voids standard manufacturer warranties. Fortunately, the affected user successfully processed a warranty claim with MSI despite the circumstances. Several weeks later, a replacement card arrived, which the user reported as running “flawlessly” during subsequent sessions.

Most everyday players will not find such lenient manufacturer leniency when tampering with low-level graphics pipelines. As third-party modding communities continue attempting to bridge the gap for unsupported titles, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the physical limits facing modern high-performance silicon.