TXT Love Language Surpasses 100M Streams on Spotify, 20th Track to Hit Milestone

As of September 20, 2026, the South Korea-based boy band TXT has officially surpassed 100 million cumulative streams on Spotify with their digital single “Love Language,” marking the group’s 20th official track to cross this massive streaming milestone, according to data released by Spotify on September 22, 2026.

The Anatomy of a Milestone: Inside TXT’s Catalog Scaling

Streaming infrastructure relies on continuous algorithmic delivery and high-frequency user engagement. Released in May 2025 as a surprise digital single amidst their world tour, “Love Language” was engineered as a direct gift for the group’s fandom. The track captures TXT’s signature bright sonic architecture, translating the intricate feeling of wanting to understand a loved one into an accessible auditory framework.

According to Spotify metrics, “Love Language” joins a robust catalog of heavy-hitters. The group’s highest-streaming track, “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)” featuring Seori, has blown past 300 million streams. Meanwhile, tracks like “LO$ER=LO♡ER,” “Blue Hour,” “Sugar Rush Ride,” “Deja Vu,” “Anti-Romantic,” “Run Away,” and “Good Boy Gone Bad” have each crossed the 200 million stream threshold.

Global Tour Integration and Upcoming Live Executions

Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai dropped “Love Language” dynamically while traversing international venues.

The group is slated to perform at the SBS Inkigayo Live in Tokyo at Japan’s Saitama Belluna Dome. Following that performance, TXT will secure a major live deployment at the 2026 Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park on September 26, 2026. That appearance will additionally feature a specialized solo performance by member Yeonjun.

Data Scaling Snapshot

A quick look at TXT’s high-tier streaming brackets on Spotify highlights the scale of their catalogue performance:

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