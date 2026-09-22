Spotify Camp Nou Renovation: Schedule, Capacity, and Return Dates

The Spotify Camp Nou renovation roadmap outlines a phased structural overhaul taking place through 2028, balancing construction milestones with shifting stadium capacities. FC Barcelona will play the 2026/27 season at the venue with an approximate 75.000-seat capacity, before transitioning temporarily to Montjuïc to facilitate complex roof installations.

Navigating the 2026/27 Operating Capacity at Spotify Camp Nou

As construction presses forward, the logistics of hosting matches in an active mega-site require strict architectural sequencing. During the 2026/27 campaign, FC Barcelona will play entirely at the Spotify Camp Nou. The venue will operate under a restricted capacity of approximately 75.000 spectators while structural and internal engineering works continue around the active zones.

The Montjuïc Intermission and Roof Engineering Complexity

The most critical engineering hurdle of the entire project involves the roof structure. Between June 2027 and January 2028, the team will temporarily return to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Montjuïc.

Staged Capacity Milestones Toward the 2028/29 Completion Target

Once the heaviest lifting of the roof framework concludes, the operational cadence shifts back to the club’s historic home. Starting in January 2028, FC Barcelona plans to contest the second half of the 2027/28 season back at the Spotify Camp Nou. At this juncture, capacity will expand to roughly 95.000 seats, even as finishing work on the roof continues overhead.

The final push is scheduled for the summer of 2028. Crews will execute the final roof installation phases to ensure the venue is fully complete by the start of the 2028/29 season. Upon full completion, the stadium will reach an aggregate capacity of approximately 105.000 spectators.

Spotify Camp Nou Phased Capacity Roadmap 2026/27 Season: 75.000 capacity (Played at Spotify Camp Nou)

75.000 capacity (Played at Spotify Camp Nou) June 2027 – January 2028: Temporary relocation to Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (Roof construction phase)

Temporary relocation to Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (Roof construction phase) Second half of 2027/28: 95.000 capacity (Return to Spotify Camp Nou, roof work ongoing)

95.000 capacity (Return to Spotify Camp Nou, roof work ongoing) Summer 2028: Final roof completion

Final roof completion 2028/29 Season: 105.000 full final capacity

Design Modifications and Capital Adjustments

Engineering plans of this magnitude rarely remain static. Throughout the construction lifecycle, the club introduced multiple design modifications to adapt the facility to evolving commercial and operational requirements.

Notable adjustments include an expanded museum zone, increased parking infrastructure, augmented commercial retail footprints, and upgraded executive and presidential access routes. Furthermore, modifications were executed on the first tier of the northern goal stand ("virage nord") to optimize sightlines for supporters.

These accumulated design enhancements have impacted the initial financial projections and delivery timeline. The modernized Spotify Camp Nou will carry a higher total cost and a slightly later final completion date than originally mapped out. Despite these adjustments, club leadership maintains its firm target of finalizing the mega-project during the summer of 2028.

The 30-Second Verdict

The Spotify Camp Nou renovation represents a masterclass in phased mega-infrastructure management.