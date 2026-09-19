DTCPay Shifts Focus From Bitcoin to Stablecoin Payments

Singapore-based stablecoin payment infrastructure provider dtcpay has closed a 25 million dollar Series A funding round, bolstered by a strategic investment from Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings (TYO: 8473), as reported by Cryptonomist and MarketSider. The capital injection accelerates the firm’s cross-border payment expansion across Asian and European markets.

Institutional Capital Flows into Stablecoin Infrastructure

According to Cryptonomist reporting, dtcpay finalized its extended Series A round at 25 million dollars, adding SBI Group as a lead strategic stakeholder through SBI Ventures Asset Pte Ltd and the SBI-NTU-Kyobo Digital Innovation Fund. The round builds on initial backing secured earlier in the year, which was originally led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India, alongside participation from Genedant Capital and recurring backer Kwee Liong Tek.

Photo: cryptonomist.ch

Here is the math: dtcpay operates under a Major Payment Institution license issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). That regulatory classification subjects the firm to rigorous compliance thresholds distinct from standard software startups. By securing capital from a major traditional financial institution like SBI, dtcpay gains structural credibility to bridge fiat reserves with blockchain rails.

The Bottom Line Strategic Validation: SBI Group’s entry validates blockchain-based settlement layers for traditional institutional investors.

SBI Group’s entry validates blockchain-based settlement layers for traditional institutional investors. Regulatory Footprint: Operating under an MAS Major Payment Institution license allows dtcpay to service institutional-grade transaction volumes.

Operating under an MAS Major Payment Institution license allows dtcpay to service institutional-grade transaction volumes. Deployment Targets: Funds are earmarked for enterprise portals, merchant acquisition networks, and application upgrades.

Bridging Traditional Finance and Merchant Point-of-Sale Networks

Founded in 2019 by Alice Liu and Band Zhao, dtcpay addresses the friction points of cross-border merchant settlement. By contrast, dtcpay’s infrastructure facilitates real-time stablecoin conversion and custody solutions. The firm offers point-of-sale hardware enabling merchants to accept tokenized digital assets directly at checkout.

Photo: marketsider.com

Furthermore, dtcpay previously partnered with payment giant Visa (NYSE: V) to introduce a Visa Infinite card. This product allows cardholders in Singapore to spend stablecoins as everyday fiat currency.

Key Metrics: dtcpay Series A Financing Overview Metric / Parameter Reported Detail Total Funding Raised 25 million USD (Series A) Strategic Lead Investor SBI Group (via SBI Ventures Asset & SBI-NTU-Kyobo Digital Innovation Fund) Initial Lead Backer Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India Regulatory Status Major Payment Institution (Monetary Authority of Singapore) Core Offerings Stablecoin conversion, crypto custody, POS terminals, Visa Infinite integration

Navigating European Regulatory Headwinds and Market Expansion

MarketSider notes that the influx of Japanese institutional capital into Singaporean fintech infrastructure mirrors historical funding patterns seen during previous cycle expansions. However, deploying these solutions across European corridors presents significant compliance hurdles. The European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulatory framework imposes strict operational guidelines on stablecoin issuers and service providers, potentially slowing regional deployment.

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Despite regulatory fragmentation across southern Europe and Italy, venture capital deployment into crypto-adjacent payments has proven resilient. As legacy banking systems face pressure to modernize cross-border settlement speeds, investments by conglomerates like SBI indicate that regulated stablecoin rails are viewed as a structural necessity rather than a cyclical trend.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.