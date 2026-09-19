Gerrit Graham, ‘Phantom of the Paradise’ Actor and Grateful Dead Songwriter, Dies at 77

Gerrit Graham, Celebrated Character Actor and ‘Phantom of the Paradise’ Star, Dies at 77

Gerrit Graham, the versatile character actor and songwriter who delivered an unforgettable, electric performance as the glam-rock shill Beef in Brian De Palma’s 1974 cult classic Phantom of the Paradise, has died at age 77. According to his ex-wife, Dede Taylor, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Graham passed away on Tuesday at an assisted living facility in Rhinebeck, New York, following complications from lung disease.

The Bottom Line The Loss: Gerrit Graham passed away at 77 due to complications from lung disease in Rhinebeck, New York, as confirmed by his ex-wife Dede Taylor and agent Dominic Mancini.

Gerrit Graham passed away at 77 due to complications from lung disease in Rhinebeck, New York, as confirmed by his ex-wife Dede Taylor and agent Dominic Mancini. The Legacy: Beyond his iconic turn as Beef in Brian De Palma’s Phantom of the Paradise, Graham built a formidable career spanning decades across film, television, and animation.

Beyond his iconic turn as Beef in Brian De Palma’s Phantom of the Paradise, Graham built a formidable career spanning decades across film, television, and animation. The Unconventional Career: In addition to his screen credits in Used Cars and Child’s Play 2, Graham co-wrote the lyrics for the Grateful Dead song “Victim or the Crime” with Bob Weir.

A Lifelong Cinematic Partnership with Brian De Palma

Graham’s footprint in American cinema is linked to Brian De Palma. The actor made his onscreen debut in De Palma’s 1968 satire Greetings alongside Robert De Niro, returning for the 1970 sequel Hi, Mom!. But it was his ferocious, flamboyant portrayal of Beef in 1974’s rock opera Phantom of the Paradise that cemented his cult-icon status. He later reunited with De Palma for 1979’s Home Movies, playing a camp director in a send-up of self-help culture.

Hollywood’s casting directors realized Graham possessed a knack for the eccentric and deadpan. He played the abusive boyfriend of Susan Sarandon’s character in Louis Malle’s 1978 drama Pretty Baby, appeared as a scheming car salesman in Robert Zemeckis’ 1980 comedy Used Cars, and took on the role of a foster father in 1990’s Child’s Play 2. His agent, Dominic Mancini, shared with USA Today: “Gerrit had a rare gift for dry humor – the kind of delivery that could make a simple line unforgettable.”

From Cult Cinema Stages to Grateful Dead Anthems

Graham’s creative output extended beyond traditional Hollywood acting credits. In the late 1980s, he collaborated with Grateful Dead rhythm guitarist Bob Weir. Graham co-wrote the lyrics for “Victim or the Crime,” which the band recorded for their final studio album, 1989’s Built to Last. The track evolved into a fan favorite during the band’s live shows, driven by Graham’s opening line: “Patience runs out on the junkie.”

Photo: hollywoodreporter.com

Television audiences also saw Graham across an array of networks and genres. He made guest appearances on Seinfeld, The Larry Sanders Show, Starsky and Hutch, and secured notable voice-acting roles, including Franklin Sherman on the animated series The Critic. Furthermore, he contributed behind the scenes as a writer on episodes of the 1985 Twilight Zone reboot and animated features including Oliver & Company and The Little Mermaid.

Project Title Year Role / Contribution Greetings 1968 Lloyd Clay (Film Debut) Phantom of the Paradise 1974 Beef (Glam Rock Singer) Pretty Baby 1978 Highpockets Used Cars 1980 Salesman Built to Last (Grateful Dead Album) 1989 Co-writer (“Victim or the Crime”)

Remembering a Legendary Character Actor

A statement released on the actor’s official Facebook page reflected the warmth and dedication he brought to his personal life, noting that he passed away peacefully while comforted by his two sons, Jack and Henry.

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What is your favorite Gerrit Graham performance? Drop a comment below and share how you first discovered his unique brand of screen magic.