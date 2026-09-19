Van Gogh Exhibition: All 88 Paintings at Kröller-Müller Museum

For the first time since 1984, the institution is displaying all 88 Vincent van Gogh paintings in its collection, exploring the influence of faith, hope, and love on his life and work.

Here is the kicker:

The Bottom Line

The Event: The Kröller-Müller Museum is exhibiting all 88 of its Vincent van Gogh paintings together for the first time since 1984, centered around the themes of faith, hope, and love.

The Kröller-Müller Museum is exhibiting all 88 of its Vincent van Gogh paintings together for the first time since 1984, centered around the themes of faith, hope, and love. The Ticket Giveaway: PrijsvragenGala.nl is running ticket giveaways for the exhibition through September 25, 2026.

PrijsvragenGala.nl is running ticket giveaways for the exhibition through September 25, 2026. The Historical Arc: The exhibition highlights Van Gogh’s evolution from a theology student and preacher in 1876 to an artist seeking to offer comfort and hope through his work.

Uniting All 88 Masterpieces Under Three Virtues

The Kröller-Müller Museum is offering a fresh lens on a household name. Between 1908 and 1930, museum founder Helene Kröller-Müller brought together the largest part of a collection of 88 paintings by Vincent van Gogh (1853–1890). Now, every single one of those canvases hangs together in a unified exhibition.

Photo: prijsvragengala.nl

The collection is structured around the three divine virtues: faith, hope, and love. These themes play a leading role in Van Gogh’s life and work. He searched for an art form born from his own personal struggles, hoping to offer others comfort and hope.

From Pulpit to Palette: The 1876 Turning Point

To understand the depth of this collection, one must look back at the artist’s early spiritual ambitions. On Sunday, October 29, 1876, a young Van Gogh delivered his first sermon as a theology student at the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Richmond. In that address, faith, hope, and love took center stage.

Photo: krollermuller.nl

But the pulpit proved to be only a temporary stop. On the advice of his brother Theo, Vincent abandoned his career as a preacher. He pivoted to the canvas, realizing that art could serve as a way to offer people illumination. He remained true to those values, but expressed them via his art, striving to offer people illumination in a different way.

Exhibition and Giveaway Key Facts Detail Information Venue Kröller-Müller Museum Collection Size 88 Vincent van Gogh paintings Historical Precedent First time all 88 are shown together since 1984 Core Themes Faith, hope, and love Giveaway Deadline September 25, 2026

Securing Your Pass to the Exhibition

What are your thoughts on grouping art history through thematic virtues rather than strict chronology? Drop a comment below and join the conversation.