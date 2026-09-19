Alif Hilal (fka Lyra Pramuk) Shares Experimental Club FADER Mix

Alif Hilal, formerly known as Lyra Pramuk, released a vibrant new DJ mix via The FADER. Drawing from her recent live set in Venice, Italy, alongside Opificio and Cosmogram, the Berlin-based vocalist and producer blends experimental techno with classic tracks from Princess Superstar and Peaches.
Here is the kicker: this latest sonic iteration captures a definitive artistic pivot for Hilal, who has increasingly embraced club culture and the liberating energy of dance floors worldwide following her name change and conversion to Islam.
The Bottom Line
- The Artist: Alif Hilal (formerly Lyra Pramuk) is a Berlin-based vocalist, producer, and composer globally recognized for dense vocal arrangements.
- The Release: A newly dropped FADER Mix featuring experimental techno alongside upbeat classics from Princess Superstar and Peaches.
- The Origin: The audio serves as a curated excerpt from a live club performance executed in June 2026 in Venice, Italy.
From Choral Composition to Club Sets
The trajectory of Alif Hilal’s career offers a fascinating study in modern genre fluidity. Long before stepping behind the decks as a nascent DJ, Hilal built a devoted global following through intricate, spirited vocal-based compositions that felt at home in contemporary classical spaces just as much as experimental electronic spheres.
But the math tells a different story about where her creative passions lie today. Describing herself quite simply as a “raver at heart,” Hilal has spent recent years actively merging her deep-rooted love for nightlife with her technical music practice. According to reporting from The FADER, this evolution manifests in increasingly frequent, high-energy club sets across Europe.
Anatomy of the Venice Excerpt
The newly unveiled mix is not a sterile studio creation stitched together in isolation. Instead, it represents an excerpt of a live DJ set she commanded in June 2026 in Venice, Italy, working in tandem with creative outfits Opificio and Cosmogram.
For those tracking her sonic evolution, the tracklist provides a clear window into her current aesthetic: DIY, sexy, steamy, and relentlessly intimate. By juxtaposing cutting-edge experimental techno with smile-inducing nostalgia bombs from icons like Peaches and Princess Superstar, Hilal bridges the gap between high-art vocal performance and sweaty, uninhibited basement club euphoria.
|Attribute
|Details
|Artist
|Alif Hilal (fka Lyra Pramuk)
|Base of Operations
|Berlin, Germany
|Primary Source
|The FADER Mix (Published September 2026)
|Live Context
|Excerpt from a June 2026 live set in Venice with Opificio and Cosmogram
|Musical Stylings
|Experimental techno, vocal compositions, classic club anthems
Navigating Identity and Modern Electronic Music
The name transition from Lyra Pramuk to Alif Hilal coincided with her conversion to Islam, marking a profound personal chapter that she weaves seamlessly into her public artistic footprint. In an industry that often boxes electronic producers into rigid sonic categories, Hilal continues to carve out a unique space where spirituality, vocal dexterity, and raw nightlife energy intersect.
As electronic music scenes across Berlin and beyond continue to decentralize, artists who can effortlessly traverse high-brow composition and visceral dance floor mechanics are defining the current cultural landscape. Hilal’s latest curation proves that her transition into a club-ready selector is far more than a passing phase—it is the logical expansion of a singular creative voice.
What do you think of Alif Hilal’s shift toward experimental techno and club curation? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.