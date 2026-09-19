Alif Hilal (fka Lyra Pramuk) Shares Experimental Club FADER Mix

Alif Hilal, formerly known as Lyra Pramuk, released a vibrant new DJ mix via The FADER. Drawing from her recent live set in Venice, Italy, alongside Opificio and Cosmogram, the Berlin-based vocalist and producer blends experimental techno with classic tracks from Princess Superstar and Peaches.

Here is the kicker: this latest sonic iteration captures a definitive artistic pivot for Hilal, who has increasingly embraced club culture and the liberating energy of dance floors worldwide following her name change and conversion to Islam.

The Bottom Line

The Artist: Alif Hilal (formerly Lyra Pramuk) is a Berlin-based vocalist, producer, and composer globally recognized for dense vocal arrangements.

Alif Hilal (formerly Lyra Pramuk) is a Berlin-based vocalist, producer, and composer globally recognized for dense vocal arrangements. The Release: A newly dropped FADER Mix featuring experimental techno alongside upbeat classics from Princess Superstar and Peaches.

A newly dropped FADER Mix featuring experimental techno alongside upbeat classics from Princess Superstar and Peaches. The Origin: The audio serves as a curated excerpt from a live club performance executed in June 2026 in Venice, Italy.

From Choral Composition to Club Sets

The trajectory of Alif Hilal’s career offers a fascinating study in modern genre fluidity. Long before stepping behind the decks as a nascent DJ, Hilal built a devoted global following through intricate, spirited vocal-based compositions that felt at home in contemporary classical spaces just as much as experimental electronic spheres.

But the math tells a different story about where her creative passions lie today. Describing herself quite simply as a “raver at heart,” Hilal has spent recent years actively merging her deep-rooted love for nightlife with her technical music practice. According to reporting from The FADER, this evolution manifests in increasingly frequent, high-energy club sets across Europe.

Anatomy of the Venice Excerpt

The newly unveiled mix is not a sterile studio creation stitched together in isolation. Instead, it represents an excerpt of a live DJ set she commanded in June 2026 in Venice, Italy, working in tandem with creative outfits Opificio and Cosmogram.

For those tracking her sonic evolution, the tracklist provides a clear window into her current aesthetic: DIY, sexy, steamy, and relentlessly intimate. By juxtaposing cutting-edge experimental techno with smile-inducing nostalgia bombs from icons like Peaches and Princess Superstar, Hilal bridges the gap between high-art vocal performance and sweaty, uninhibited basement club euphoria.

Attribute Details Artist Alif Hilal (fka Lyra Pramuk) Base of Operations Berlin, Germany Primary Source The FADER Mix (Published September 2026) Live Context Excerpt from a June 2026 live set in Venice with Opificio and Cosmogram Musical Stylings Experimental techno, vocal compositions, classic club anthems

Navigating Identity and Modern Electronic Music

The name transition from Lyra Pramuk to Alif Hilal coincided with her conversion to Islam, marking a profound personal chapter that she weaves seamlessly into her public artistic footprint. In an industry that often boxes electronic producers into rigid sonic categories, Hilal continues to carve out a unique space where spirituality, vocal dexterity, and raw nightlife energy intersect.

Photo: soundcloud.com

As electronic music scenes across Berlin and beyond continue to decentralize, artists who can effortlessly traverse high-brow composition and visceral dance floor mechanics are defining the current cultural landscape. Hilal’s latest curation proves that her transition into a club-ready selector is far more than a passing phase—it is the logical expansion of a singular creative voice.

What do you think of Alif Hilal’s shift toward experimental techno and club curation? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.