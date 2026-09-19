LA news helicopter crash and the perilous history of the eye in the sky

A routine evening of news coverage in Los Angeles turned into an unimaginable newsroom loss when an NBC and Telemundo news helicopter crashed live on air in Chatsworth, according to reports detailing the disaster. The crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. between two commercial buildings in the 9100 block of North Mason Avenue. The aircraft, a Eurocopter AS350 used by NBC4 and Telemundo 52, went down near a large storage facility while covering an earlier fatal collision involving an SUV and a city bus.

Double Tragedy in Los Angeles: News Helicopter Crashes During Live Coverage

The disaster claimed the lives of aerial journalist Eliana Moreno, veteran pilot George Marciniw, and a pedestrian on the ground identified as Edy Fernando Gutiérrez Mejía. The earlier bus collision, which happened roughly two hours prior near Nordhoff Street and De Soto Avenue, occurred after an SUV driven the wrong way down a busy avenue ran a red light, struck a vehicle, and slammed into the side of a Los Angeles Metro bus. That initial collision killed Daniel Castillo, 46, of Los Angeles, and Gage Weida, 31, while injuring six other people. A motorist, identified as 36-year-old Bailee Lynn Rios of Simi Valley, was arrested on murder charges and held on $4 million bail.

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Investigation and Final Moments Captured on Broadcast

National Transportation Safety Board investigator Fabian Salazar stated during a news briefing that the final moments of the flight were captured on broadcast video, calling it the most important evidence discovered so far. An alarm could be heard sounding inside the cockpit as the helicopter lost altitude. In the final seconds of the broadcast, an unspecified woman’s voice was heard asking, You can’t pull up? before the video cut out as the chopper neared the ground. Salazar noted that the sounds were consistent with the helicopter’s engine changing speed alongside likely advisory tones for the pilot. Federal investigators planned to examine the aircraft, its flight data, maintenance history, and witness accounts.

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The impact ignited a fire that damaged four vehicles and two storage containers before Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters extinguished the flames. Capt. Branden Silverman of the Los Angeles Fire Department noted that the wreckage was so badly destroyed that identifying the aircraft was initially difficult. Hazmat crews subsequently cleaned up jet fuel at the scene.

Remembering the Victims and the Legacy of LA Air Journalism

Newsrooms and public officials expressed deep sorrow following the incident. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass both released statements expressing devastation over the loss of life from the dual tragedies. On air, NBC4 anchor Colleen Williams addressed viewers with heavy hearts, stating that the station had lost valued friends and colleagues. Colleagues remembered Marciniw as a pilot with more than 30 years of flight experience who also trained aspiring aviators, and Moreno as a driven journalist who began flying with him in 2023.

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Officials search for answers in deadly news helicopter crash

The disaster also brought renewed focus to the perilous history of Southern California helicopter journalism. For nearly 70 years, aviation has served as a fixture of local broadcasting, beginning when KTLA-TV chief engineer John Silva debuted the world’s first “Telecopter” in 1958. Over the decades, news helicopters have covered major historical events including the Bel Air fire, the Watts riots, and the O.J. Simpson pursuit. However, the profession has faced persistent hazards over the years, including mechanical failures, bird strikes, and fatal accidents that have prompted ongoing industry reflection regarding the safety and necessity of deploying aircraft to breaking news scenes.