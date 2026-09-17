Earl Spencer’s New Princess Diana Book Stolen in Netherlands Lorry Robbery

Multiple copies of Earl Charles Spencer’s highly anticipated memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, were stolen from a lorry during a transit raid in the Netherlands ahead of its global release on September 22, according to reports by the Daily Mail, throwing publication plans into immediate security disarray.

Here is the kicker. While logistics teams scramble to secure global distribution, Buckingham Palace is reportedly bracing for potential disclosures that could reopen historical wounds from the tumultuous final years and fatal 1997 car crash of Diana, Princess of Wales. But the math behind high-stakes literary logistics tells a very different story about modern publishing vulnerabilities.

The Bottom Line

The Incident: Four copies of Earl Charles Spencer’s unreleased memoir were stolen from a lorry at a Dutch lay-by after being left overnight during transit from a Central European printing facility.

Four copies of Earl Charles Spencer’s unreleased memoir were stolen from a lorry at a Dutch lay-by after being left overnight during transit from a Central European printing facility. The Publication Timeline: Published by Penguin Michael Joseph, an imprint of Penguin Random House, the book is scheduled for a worldwide release on September 22.

Published by Penguin Michael Joseph, an imprint of Penguin Random House, the book is scheduled for a worldwide release on September 22. The Precedent: The theft echoes historical industry breaches, most notably the 2023 incident in Spain where copies of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare accidentally went on sale days early.

A Brazen Heist on the Road to Global Distribution

The high-profile theft occurred when a lorry carrying thousands of books was broken into at a Dutch lay-by earlier in the week, according to the Daily Mail. Four copies of the memoir, meticulously concealed in black plastic wrapping to obscure their contents, were taken from the vehicle. The truck was parked overnight while traveling from a Central European printing facility to a primary distribution warehouse.

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Dutch authorities launched an immediate investigation into the raid. The breach has thrust publishing security into the spotlight, reminding industry insiders of the sheer logistical nightmare of managing synchronized global rollouts for blockbuster autobiographies. When books of immense cultural weight cross international borders ahead of street dates, supply chain vulnerabilities routinely attract opportunistic theft.

Inside the Memoir and the Spencer Family Perspective

Set for release just before the 29th anniversary of the late Princess of Wales’ tragic death in Paris in August 1997, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister provides an unprecedented window into the seismic days that followed her passing. Princess Diana would have turned 65 on July 1 of this year, while her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were aged 15 and 12 respectively at the time of her fatal car crash.

Photo: gbnews.com

Earl Spencer decided to break his near three-decade silence following an unrelenting wave of interview requests regarding his sister. Explaining his motivation ahead of publication, Earl Spencer stated on Instagram that he wanted to write down his own thoughts and memories rather than having the discomfort of reading the opinions of others, many of which are based on untruths accepted over time.

“The aim of this book is to tell the truth about Diana from her brother’s perspective, just as I attempted to do when speaking at her funeral,” Earl Spencer noted, referring to his eulogy delivered in Westminster Abbey in September 1997. In that address, he described Princess Diana as the very essence of compassion, duty, style, and beauty, while sharply criticizing the media as the most hunted person of the modern age.

Publishing Logistics and Historical Precedents

Book Title Author Publisher Security Breach / Early Release Incident Swan Song: Diana, My Sister Earl Charles Spencer Penguin Michael Joseph (Penguin Random House) Four copies stolen from a transit lorry in a Dutch lay-by. Spare Prince Harry Accidentally put on sale early in bookstores across Spain in 2023.

Penguin Michael Joseph, an imprint of Penguin Random House, is pressing forward with the global rollout despite the Dutch lorry raid. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that the timing of the book’s release reflects the close relationship between the Spencers and the Sussexes, describing the publication as a symbol of solidarity.

Earl Spencer recorded an audiobook for Swan Song and he said Diana would have approved of every word

Meanwhile, publishing analysts note that high-security print runs routinely face risks when physical inventory sits in transit across multiple European borders. Similar security lapses, such as the accidental early sale of Prince Harry’s Spare in Spain, demonstrate how difficult it is to maintain total containment of highly sought-after royal manuscripts in the digital age.

What Comes Next for the Global Rollout

As Dutch investigators probe the lorry raid, attention turns entirely to the September 22 release date. Buckingham Palace is understood to be preparing for potential disclosures that could touch upon the bitter breakdown and divorce of the former Prince and Princess of Wales.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Whether the stolen wrapped copies will surface on secondary black markets or remain isolated remain open questions as law enforcement agencies coordinate cross-border inquiries. For now, the literary world watches closely to see if Penguin’s distribution lines hold steady against the unprecedented spotlight.

How do you view the security protocols surrounding major royal biographies? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.