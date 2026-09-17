Eurozone Inflation Rises to 3.2% in August

Eurozone inflation climbed to a year-on-year rate of 3,2% in August, according to updated data released by European Union statistical office Eurostat. While this figure sits three tenths of a percentage point higher than July’s reading, it tracks one tenth below initial preliminary estimates, driven primarily by rising energy and service sector costs across the currency bloc.

The Bottom Line Headline Print: Eurozone annual inflation hit 3,2% in August, registering one tenth below preliminary projections.

Eurozone annual inflation hit 3,2% in August, registering one tenth below preliminary projections. Core Metrics: Core inflation, stripping out volatile components like energy and fresh food, eased slightly to 2,4%.

Core inflation, stripping out volatile components like energy and fresh food, eased slightly to 2,4%. Monetary Policy Context: The print follows the European Central Bank (ECB) decision to increase deposit facilities by 25 basis points to 2,5%.

Energy Costs and Component Breakdown Drive the Print Here is the math behind the headline. Energy prices surged 14,3 % compared to August of the previous year, marking the most aggressive upward pressure on the index according to Eurostat data. Meanwhile, the price of services advanced 3 %, fresh food climbed 2,7 %, non-energy industrial goods ticked up 1,2 %, and processed foods registered a modest 0,5 % gain. But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding underlying momentum. Core inflation—which excludes energy, fresh food, alcohol, and tobacco as the most volatile components monitored by central bankers—actually ceded one tenth compared to July, settling at 2,4%.

Divergent Pressures Across Member States Inflationary pulses are not hitting every member state with equal force. The shopping basket experienced sharper price increases across all major economies within the currency bloc during August. According to harmonized calculations from Eurostat, the Spanish state led the major economies after recording a six-tenth jump in its annual inflation rate to reach 4,6 %, coming in one tenth above initial preliminary estimates.

ECB Policy Stance and Forward Projections This data update arrives just one week after the European Central Bank (ECB) raised the interest rate on overnight bank deposits by 25 basis points to 2,5 %, marking the second rate increase for the price of money this year. Photo: orain.eus During policy updates released alongside that move, the European Central Bank (ECB) maintained its projection that the rising cost of the shopping basket will be 3 % in 2026, unchanged from previous June forecasts. Looking further out, the central bank anticipates inflation of 2,5 % in 2027—up from a 2,3 % prior estimate—and 2,1 % in 2028, compared to the 2 % initially charted.

August 2026 Inflation Component Breakdown Index Component Annual Rate (August) Trend vs. Prior Month Headline Inflation 3,2% +0.3 percentage points Core Inflation 2,4% -0.1 percentage points Energy 14,3% Sharpest increase Services 3% Moderate acceleration Fresh Food 2,7% Stable increase