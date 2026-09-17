Canary Islands Gaming Delegation Expands Global Reach at Tokyo Game Show 2026

The Canary Islands video game sector expanded its international footprint at the Tokyo Game Show 2026, executing 20 pre-arranged business-to-business meetings during the professional days. Led by public trade body PROEXCA under the Canary Islands Games banner, the regional delegation targeted at least 25 high-level encounters with global publishers, investors, and studios to secure foreign direct investment and partnership deals.

Here is the math. Regional trade promotion in the archipelago has yielded measurable returns, with the video game vertical accounting for 12.1% of the 74 foreign investment projects landed in the region in 2023, according to data from PROEXCA. But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding scale: while project volume is high, those initiatives captured 3.5% of the more than 100 million euros of estimated investment associated with that deployment cohort.

The Bottom Line Target Density: The Canarian delegation secured 20 confirmed B2B meetings on the MeetToMatch platform ahead of the professional days, targeting a minimum threshold of 25 closed sessions.

The Canarian delegation secured 20 confirmed B2B meetings on the MeetToMatch platform ahead of the professional days, targeting a minimum threshold of 25 closed sessions. Strategic Pillars: PROEXCA’s pitch centers on a hybridized value proposition combining a specialized regional tax framework, institutional subsidies, specialized local talent, and tricontinental logistics.

PROEXCA’s pitch centers on a hybridized value proposition combining a specialized regional tax framework, institutional subsidies, specialized local talent, and tricontinental logistics. Sector Diversification: The mission features a broad industry representation, ranging from commercial game developers like Rising Pixel and Drakhar Studio to social impact initiatives via the foundations of football clubs UD Las Palmas and CD Tenerife.

Leveraging Fiscal Incentives and Tricontinental Logistics As the Tokyo Game Show marks its 30th anniversary, the annual convention in Japan serves as a prime aggregator for capital allocation decisions in the interactive entertainment sector. For regional agencies, the objective in Tokyo is straightforward: position the archipelago as a competitive European hub that bypasses traditional continental bottlenecks. Alfonso Cabello, vice councillor of the presidency and president of PROEXCA, noted that the strategy focuses on bidirectional integration. “Canarias quiere ocupar su espacio en una industria global que mueve talento, inversión y conocimiento, y estamos en Tokio para conseguir que una parte de esos proyectos se desarrolle desde las islas,” Cabello stated during the trade mission, emphasizing that the region offers a connected operating base bridging three continents. To incentivize foreign capital inflows, PROEXCA deploys a toolkit designed to lower operational expenditures for incoming studios. This pitch pairs distinct regional tax incentives with established educational pipelines that supply qualified developers.

Mapping the Canary Islands Gaming Ecosystem The delegation present at the convention demonstrates the structural breadth of the archipelago’s digital economy. Rather than relying solely on traditional software houses, the mission includes representatives from diverse operational verticals within the regional market ecosystem. Participant / Entity Sector Focus Strategic Role Luca Contato (Rising Pixel) Game Development Commercial studio expansion and publisher networking David Carmona Ballester (ACADEVI) Industry Association Institutional representation for regional developers Luis Torres García (Drakhar Studio SL) Interactive Entertainment IP development and co-production scaling Artamy Rodríguez Plata / Fernando Yeray Sánchez Escobar Foundation / eSports Social integration, inclusive gaming, and digital competition Beyond commercial game development, the presence of representatives from the Fundación Canaria UD Las Palmas and the Fundación Canaria C.D. Tenerife highlights a distinct institutional focus on social impact. Through collaborative programs like “Al Golpito” and “Desafío” backed by the regional government, these sporting foundations utilize eSports and competitive digital platforms as inclusion tools for disabled participants, expanding the socioeconomic footprint of the local digital sector beyond pure commercial software output.