Early-Stage Accelerator Association Hosts 9th Compliance Officer Training Program

The Initial Investment Accelerator Association (AC협회) has scheduled its ninth compliance officer training program for November 23 through 24 at the Seoul Startup Hub M-Plus Community Hall in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, etnews.com reported. Designed to elevate investment ethics, internal controls, and legal expertise across the sector, the two-day, eight-hour curriculum targets prospective and current compliance officers alongside industry practitioners.

Registration for Compliance Program Closes November 10

Registration for the program remains open through November 10. The curriculum relies on four legal and accounting specialists to deliver instruction on regulatory standards, tax issues, and governance frameworks.

Here are the details of the educational schedule:

Duration: 2 days, totaling 8 hours of structured coursework.

2 days, totaling 8 hours of structured coursework. Location: Seoul Startup Hub M-Plus Community Hall, Gangseo-gu, Seoul.

Seoul Startup Hub M-Plus Community Hall, Gangseo-gu, Seoul. Application Deadline: November 10.

November 10. Event Dates: November 23 to November 24.

Legal Frameworks and Regulatory Risk Management

The first day of instruction centers heavily on statutory obligations and past regulatory inspection findings. Ryu Kwon-young, an attorney at Law Firm Ihu, addresses the backdrop of the recent amendments to the accelerator compliance system, the statutory responsibilities of compliance officers, and specific compliance mandates governing private investment partnerships and venture investment partnerships.

Min Bo-mi of Min Bo-mi Law Office follows by reviewing recurring compliance failures. Min addresses violations regarding investment restrictions, transactions involving employees and specially related parties, and inadequate conflict-of-interest prevention systems, using past regulatory inspection deficiencies to outline practical audit checkpoints.

Taxation, Venture Studios, and Standardized Contracts

The second day shifts toward financial reporting, taxation, and corporate structuring. Seo Hae-seok, a certified public accountant at Daehae Accounting Office, covers foundational accounting standards, audits, and tax issues such as income deductions specific to accelerators.

Ahn Hee-cheol, managing partner at Law Firm DLG, presents guidelines on venture studios and company building. Ahn’s session details conflict-of-interest management, compliance guidelines for standard investment contracts, and administrative appeal procedures for regulatory sanctions.

“For the sustainable growth of the early-stage investment ecosystem, creating a transparent and sound investment environment is essential,” an AC협회 official stated, according to etnews.com. “Through this training, we will enhance the expertise and internal control capabilities of compliance officers and raise the level of compliance management across the industry as a whole.”

Training Parameter Program Detail Event Name 9th Startup Accelerator Compliance Officer Training Organizer Initial Investment Accelerator Association (AC협회) Schedule November 23 – November 24 Target Audience Prospective/current compliance officers, industry practitioners

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.