Ectopic Pregnancy Deaths Nearly Double, Spiking in Abortion Ban States

Ectopic Pregnancy Deaths Surge Across the United States

Almost 200 women died following an ectopic pregnancy between 2020 and 2025, compared to about 100 fatalities recorded in the preceding six-year window, according to an analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data by ProPublica. This crisis of preventable mortality has unfolded largely without public scrutiny or a federal response. With prompt and appropriate medical care, maternal health experts say, an ectopic pregnancy should not be fatal. Yet, the mounting fatalities intersect with the post-Roe landscape, where state abortion bans have sown terror and confusion among healthcare providers.

Photo: medpagetoday.com

The core mechanism of an ectopic pregnancy is inherently perilous. Typically occurring in the first trimester, the fertilized egg implants outside the uterine cavity—most frequently inside a fallopian tube. As the embryo grows, the tube eventually ruptures, triggering catastrophic bleeding. To treat the non-viable pregnancy, physicians must terminate it. However, in states carrying criminal penalties for abortion, lawsuits and federal complaints reveal that some providers hesitate or outright refuse to act, creating a margin of delay.

The Growing Divide Between Ban and Non-Ban States

To determine whether these clinical bottlenecks extend beyond isolated anecdotes, analysts mapped CDC WONDER multiple cause of death and natality records across every state. The resulting data exposes a geographical split: while emergency room chaos during the COVID-19 pandemic likely contributed to some early numbers, the upward trajectory persisted and has been much steeper in states enacting strict abortion bans following the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

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Patients have borne the physical and psychological brunt of this regulatory tightening. Kyleigh Thurman recounted to ProPublica the harrowing ordeal she faced in Texas in 2023, noting, “I genuinely thought I was going to die.” Despite clear signs, two separate emergency departments discharged Thurman without resolving her condition. Regulators in 2025 later found that one facility, Ascension Seton Williamson, failed to properly screen her or involve an OB-GYN, violating the hospital’s own policies and federal emergency treatment laws. Thurman’s right fallopian tube ultimately ruptured before she secured proper care.

A similar terror gripped Leitaea Lowrimore in Oklahoma in February. Denied treatment at multiple hospitals, Lowrimore stated in a lawsuit, “There were a few times I asked my husband if I was going to die. I kept thinking about our kids.”

Institutional Silence and Federal Retreat

Despite the almost 200 documented deaths between 2020 and 2025—a rate hitting 12 deaths per million live births within three-year evaluation windows—federal agencies have remained largely silent. According to ProPublica’s reporting, the Department of Health and Human Services has drastically cut maternal health staffers and grant funding.

Photo: propublica.org

Dr. Alice Abernathy, an OB-GYN based in Philadelphia, emphasized the fundamental preventability of these tragedies, stating, “A death related to ectopic pregnancy should really be a never event.” Yet early pregnancy complications remain chronically underresearched, leaving practitioners to navigate a legal maze where saving a patient’s life can place a physician in the crosshairs of criminal penalties.

Navigating a Time Bomb Without a Safety Net

As state restrictions continue to collide with emergency medical obligations, the safety net for pregnant individuals has frayed. While abortion bans make exceptions for ectopic pregnancies, getting a definitive diagnosis can mean waiting days or weeks—time patients bleeding internally simply do not have.

Ectopic pregnancy deaths have nearly doubled. It’s worse in states with abortion bans.

Reflecting on her ongoing malpractice lawsuits against Ascension Seton Williamson and Ascension Seton Highland Lakes, Thurman captured the psychological weight carried by patients in restrictive states: “I’ve never been in a situation where I didn’t get healthcare when I needed it,” comparing the experience to having “a time bomb you can’t control.” Until federal oversight returns and legal ambiguities are cleared, the climb in ectopic fatalities remains an urgent indicator of systemic healthcare failure.