EFI Showcases New Printers and Automation at PRINTING United Expo 2026

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFI) showcased multiple innovations and new printers at the PRINTING United Expo 2026 in Las Vegas, running from September 23 to 25. Highlighting booth C2115, CEO Frank Pennisi and the company introduced hardware rollouts like the VUTEk M3h X and VUTEk FabriVU 340 i8 to U.S. audiences, alongside advanced workflow automation tools designed to reduce operator intervention and boost throughput in sign and display graphics manufacturing.

Hardware Scaling and Multi-Layer Production Architecture

At the center of the hardware showcases is the EFI VUTEk M3h X, a true hybrid flatbed/roll-fed LED printer engineered to balance production-level speeds with premium image quality. The platform addresses margin pressures in sign and display graphics by supporting advanced application types, including white ink, optional clear ink, and multilayer printing up to nine layers.

Complementing the hybrid platform is the EFI VUTEk Q3h XP, which arrived at the expo in a new seven-color configuration. This setup integrates light cyan, light magenta, and light black channels. By expanding the printable color gamut, the configuration achieves perfect neutral grey balance and smooth pastels for demanding production environments.

Expanding Color Gamut and Inline Sublimation in Textile Printing

Making its North American debut, the EFI VUTEk FabriVU 340 i8 brings eight-color dye-sublimation capabilities directly to polyester-based materials. The printer relies on a configuration comprising CMYK, Orange, Blue, and two light inks to widen the printable color space beyond standard four-color printing, satisfying precise color-fidelity requirements for retail and branded event environments.

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The FabriVU 340 i8 integrates inline fixation and advanced media control. This design lets print providers print directly to textile media and sublimate in a single, streamlined step.

AI-Powered Quality Control and Enterprise Fleet Analytics

Beyond raw print mechanics, EFI targeted operational bottlenecks with automated software and hardware enhancements on the 5.2-meter VUTEk X5r roll-to-roll LED printer. The machine integrates automatic Y-slitters for inline trimming alongside InSpec AI, an AI-powered image quality control system. InSpec AI continuously scans printed output during production to spot defects in real time, supporting corrections to reduce material waste and reprints.

To provide broader visibility across multi-pass equipment deployments, EFI expanded the reach of its EFInsight cloud-based platform. Previously introduced for use with EFI Nozomi single-pass printers, EFInsight now supports select multi-pass platforms. The platform brings printer and production information together in one place, allowing print operators to analyze performance and identify areas for improvement.

As Frank Pennisi noted regarding the exhibition, “PRINTING United Expo is one of the most important opportunities each year to connect directly with the customers, partners, and industry leaders shaping the future of print.” Alongside live hardware demonstrations, booth C2115 featured an interactive touchscreen kiosk and a physical applications gallery containing printed samples from EFI’s broader sign and display graphics, packaging, and textile portfolios.