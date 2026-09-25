Colorado Dentist Responds After State Suspends License Over Safety Violations

The Colorado Dental Board suspended the dental license of Dr. Scott Hirsbrunner of White Diamond Dental in Monument, effective September 11, following an emergency action that cited nine infection-control deficiencies, substandard patient care, and unauthorized med spa services. Hirsbrunner acknowledged several findings during an exclusive interview while maintaining patient safety.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Sterilization Oversight: The state dental board found that White Diamond Dental failed to conduct spore tests to verify that instruments are sterilized.

The state dental board found that White Diamond Dental failed to conduct spore tests to verify that instruments are sterilized. Surgical Protocol Violations: Investigators identified the use of standard examination gloves instead of sterile surgical gloves during dental extractions, alongside a failure to use antibacterial hand soap for surgical procedures.

Investigators identified the use of standard examination gloves instead of sterile surgical gloves during dental extractions, alongside a failure to use antibacterial hand soap for surgical procedures. Procedural Omissions: The initial investigation began after a patient complaint revealed extractions performed without preoperative panoramic X-rays or clinical justification for simultaneous scaling and root planing.

Emergency Suspension Triggered by Patient Complaint

Regulatory scrutiny of White Diamond Dental began after a former patient filed a formal complaint on April 13. The filing detailed substandard treatment and direct violations of accepted infection-control standards. According to the Colorado Dental Board’s suspension order, Dr. Scott Hirsbrunner failed to take necessary panoramic X-rays before extracting the patient’s wisdom teeth. The board also documented that the practice performed scaling and root planing without clinical justification on the exact same day as the surgical extraction.

Hirsbrunner acknowledged that he initiated the extractions without first capturing a panoramic radiograph. He explained that because the teeth were fully erupted, he anticipated a brief, uncomplicated procedure. “I didn’t have a panoramic,” Hirsbrunner stated. “I thought it would be a 20- or 30-minute procedure at the most. But then it got more difficult, and then we took a panoramic.” He noted that he paused the operation to obtain the X-ray before addressing the lower wisdom teeth.

State Identifies Nine Critical Infection-Control Deficiencies

Following the initial patient complaint, inspectors from the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies executed an unannounced inspection of the Monument practice. The board’s subsequent order cataloged nine distinct violations that posed risks to public health and safety. These items spanned clinical hygiene lapses, missing regulatory documentation, and omitted safety protocols.

The identified deficiencies included a total failure to conduct biological indicator testing—commonly known as spore testing—to monitor sterilizer efficacy, alongside a lack of a written policy for addressing failed spore tests. Investigators also cited improper instrument-sterilization practices, a failure to test dental waterlines, and an absence of annual employee training on Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Additional violations involved lacking an infectious-waste contract, omitting employee tuberculosis testing records, failing to establish a written bloodborne-pathogen exposure plan or referral clinic, omitting antibacterial hand soap during surgeries, and failing to use sterile gloves.

Overview of Investigated Deficiencies at White Diamond Dental Deficiency Category Regulatory Requirement Board Finding Instrument Sterilization Spore testing and written failure protocols Failed to conduct spore testing; improper sterilization practices Surgical Attire Sterile gloves and antimicrobial hand soap for surgeries Used standard nonsterile examination gloves and decorative hand soap Diagnostic Imaging Preoperative panoramic radiographs for extractions Extracted wisdom teeth without prior panoramic X-rays Environmental Safety Dental waterline testing and regulated waste management Failed to test waterlines and lacked an infectious-waste contract

Hirsbrunner Responds to Documentation and Protocol Claims

During an exclusive walkthrough and interview, Hirsbrunner addressed the board’s findings while maintaining that his patients remained safe. “Of course, it’s an embarrassing thing, and I take it serious,” Hirsbrunner said. “I care deeply about patients. I came into dentistry to make a difference in people’s lives.”

Hirsbrunner repeatedly characterized several findings as administrative oversights rather than operational failures. “They jumped to conclusions and didn’t document everything and just assumed that some things weren’t there,” he said. He argued that his office had been sterilizing instruments properly, asserting that the facility sent biological tests to a third-party laboratory once a month. However, the board’s order explicitly states that Hirsbrunner failed to conduct spore testing entirely and lacked a written protocol for failed tests, falling short of the CDC recommendation to monitor sterilizers at least weekly.

Regarding surgical attire, Hirsbrunner acknowledged that his staff did not use sterile gloves during extractions. “That’s true,” Hirsbrunner said, explaining that they utilized standard examination gloves that he believed were common across other dental practices. He also showed reporters antimicrobial soap and sterile gloves that he stated were purchased after the regulatory inspection.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

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