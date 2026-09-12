Elena Rybakina Beats Aryna Sabalenka to Win US Open and Claim World No. 1 Spot

Late Saturday night at Flushing Meadows, Elena Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 to claim her first U.S. Open title and her third Grand Slam overall. According to live reporting from The Athletic, the victory solidifies Rybakina’s ascent to the world No. 1 ranking, replacing Sabalenka at the top of women’s tennis.

The Match That Crowned a New World No. 1 Elena Rybakina arrived at the 2026 U.S. Open final carrying the reputation of a devastating shotmaker who occasionally lacked the relentless consistency of her peers. Here is the kicker: she left New York on Saturday night as the undisputed best player on the planet. By dispatching top seed and two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, Rybakina didn’t just capture her maiden title at Flushing Meadows. She completed a brutal coup, officially seizing the No. 1 ranking from her great rival. The Bottom Line The Result: Elena Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in the U.S. Open singles final.

Elena Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in the U.S. Open singles final. The Rankings Impact: Rybakina captures the world No. 1 spot, displacing Sabalenka on Monday.

Rybakina captures the world No. 1 spot, displacing Sabalenka on Monday. The Historical Milestone: The victory marks Rybakina’s third career Grand Slam title, leaving Sabalenka without a major win in 2026. The triumph was anything but straightforward. According to analysis by The Athletic, Rybakina battled severe first-serve issues early on, landing just 27 percent of her first serves in the opening set—a staggering figure for a player widely regarded as having the best delivery in the sport. Yet, her baseline defense and heavy kick on second serves proved impenetrable.

Decoding the Baseline Battle and Serve Statistics As detailed by The Athletic, Rybakina landed only eight of 30 first serves in the opening set. Sabalenka, renowned for feasting on vulnerable second serves, found herself completely neutralized. Rybakina maintained a staggering 68 percent win rate on her second serve during that opening set, suffocating Sabalenka’s usual aggressive returns. By keeping the ball firmly down the middle and robbing her Belarusian opponent of preferred angles, the Kazakhstani star dictated the rhythm of the rallies. But the turning point came in the decider, where Rybakina rediscovered her lethal precision, pulling away decisively to close out the third set 6-2. US Open Final Match Metrics (2026) Player Seed Set Scores Key Match Statistic Elena Rybakina 2 6, 5, 6 68% second-serve win rate in Set 1; 3rd Grand Slam title Aryna Sabalenka 1 4, 7, 2 Defending champion; zero Grand Slam titles in 2026

Cultural Resonance and the Shift in Tennis Leadership Sabalenka exits New York empty-handed regarding majors for 2026, forcing a tactical re-evaluation ahead of the next calendar year. Meanwhile, Rybakina stands alone at the summit. The numbers confirm what the court witnessed on Saturday night: a new standard-bearer has officially taken command of women’s tennis. Photo: nytimes.com