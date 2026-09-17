Elota Mayor Richard Millán Sparks Controversy With Cape and Shoulder Pads During Independence Day Celebration

In the municipality of Elota, Sinaloa, municipal president Richard Millán Vázquez captured intense public attention during the September 16 independence celebrations by delivering the traditional Grito de Independencia in an elaborate ceremonial gala outfit featuring a cape and decorated shoulder pads, contrasting sharply with active financial scrutiny from state auditors.

Ceremonial Attire and Digital Spectacle in Elota

The viral conversation began when Richard Millán appeared in a recorded video message to invite local residents to the municipal plaza for the 216th anniversary of Mexican independence. In the promotional footage, the mayor wore a striking black suit accented with white embroidery, decorative shoulder guards, and a long cape, standing before an interior setting furnished with a gilded, intricately carved mirror and a blue velvet chair.

This theatrical presentation quickly drew comparisons across digital platforms, with critics and commentators likening the stylistic choice to Juan Gabriel. This sartorial display builds on a pattern of distinct administrative choices by Millán, who previously showed off a personalized replica of the Presidential Chair inside his office in January 2025.

Financial Scrutiny and Auditing Pressure from the State

While the mayor’s wardrobe choice dominated social feeds, his administration faced intense economic oversight. The Auditoría Superior del Estado (ASE) flagged millions of pesos—specifically 13 million 976 thousand pesos—in probable recoveries during the review of Elota’s 2025 Public Account. The fiscal watchdog issued 36 observation documents pointing to potential harm to the municipal public treasury, highlighting unjustified expenditures, misallocated funds, and unrecovered advances.

Out of 130 evaluated items, the ASE reported 87 observed results requiring formal clarification. The local government faces a firm deadline of September 24, 2026, to submit the necessary documentation and evidence to solvent these financial discrepancies. Millán rejected assertions of public resource diversion, maintaining that his team is actively compiling the required paperwork to satisfy the state auditor’s demands before the window closes.

Political Alignments and Local Controversies

The latest civic pageantry unfolds against a backdrop of broader political friction. Earlier in May 2026, Movimiento Ciudadano in Sinaloa publicly distanced itself from Millán after the mayor joined other regional municipal presidents in expressing support for Governor Rubén Rocha Moya. The state party leadership clarified at the time that the endorsement was an individual decision rather than an official party stance.

Compounding these political friction points are ongoing questions regarding administrative appointments. Public records and social media posts previously highlighted that Millán’s partner, Jesús Héctor Retamoza Gil, serves concurrently as his private secretary, sparking local debates regarding potential conflicts of interest within the municipal palace.

The Balance Between Pageantry and Governance

As Elota navigates a complex regional security climate alongside these mounting administrative questions, the stark contrast between high-profile patriotic celebrations and serious fiscal audits places local leadership under a harsh microscope. Whether the municipal government can successfully clear its financial accounts before the late September deadline remains the definitive test for an administration frequently defined by theatrical flair.

Photo: infobae.com

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