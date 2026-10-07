Ethiopian Federal Forces Enter Mekelle After Tigray Evacuates

Following the withdrawal of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front from Mekelle, Eritrean troops have moved into Adigrat in northern Tigray, exacerbating regional tensions. As federal forces secure the regional capital, international bodies and the United States urge immediate de-escalation to prevent a renewed humanitarian crisis in the Horn of Africa.

The situation in northern Ethiopia shifted dramatically earlier this week when allied government forces entered Mekelle, the capital of the Tigray region. According to Asharq News, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front announced it was evacuating the city following renewed fighting, prompting federal troops and allied groups to take control of the Alula Aba Nega airport and surrounding municipal areas. These developments follow violent clashes in northern Ethiopia that began on September 23, driven by attacks launched by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front against the Afar and Amhara regions.

Troop Movements and Diplomatic Fallout

Local officials and residents reported to Agence France-Presse that Eritrean troops have established a presence in Adigrat, located roughly 40 kilometers south of the Eritrean border. Some of these units have begun moving further south toward Mekelle. This cross-border deployment coincides with a sharp diplomatic rupture between Asmara and Addis Ababa.

Eritrea severed all diplomatic ties with Ethiopia after Addis Ababa ordered the closure of its embassy in Asmara and expelled 10 Eritrean diplomats. Asmara accused the Ethiopian government of pursuing a hostile policy and attempting to secure access to the Red Sea through Eritrean ports and coastal areas. These developments threaten the 2018 peace agreement that formally ended two decades of hostility following the 1998–2000 border war.

Here is why that matters for the broader region: the renewed hostilities risk unraveling the fragile security architecture of the Horn of Africa.

Humanitarian Toll and Safeguards in Mekelle

While federal authorities work to establish order, the transition has triggered widespread civil disruption. Residents in Mekelle described seeing civilians looting government offices and the regional police headquarters as fighters allied with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front withdrew. Telecommunications and mobile networks experienced severe outages, though limited digital and banking services began returning by Sunday.

Photo: UN News

The security vacuum also impacted international relief operations. Deputy UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq stated during a daily press briefing that a United Nations warehouse in Tigray, alongside facilities operated by local and international non-governmental organizations, was looted. Vital humanitarian supplies—including food, seeds, fertilizers, and water pumps—were stolen, prompting urgent calls from the United Nations for the absolute protection of humanitarian workers and assets. Teams are currently combing through the city of Mekelle as response efforts continue.

Event / Actor Action / Status Reported Impact Tigray People’s Liberation Front Withdrew from Mekelle Left municipal offices vacant; triggered local looting Federal & Allied Forces Secured Mekelle & Airport Restored nominal federal control; deployed “Peace Tigray Force” Eritrean Troops Advanced into Adigrat Increased geopolitical friction and border tensions United Nations Reported warehouse looting Loss of vital food, seed, and water infrastructure supplies

International Warnings and Diplomatic Appeals

Washington and regional bodies have responded with immediate concern over the collapsing security situation. U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott warned that the Horn of Africa cannot withstand another military conflict and humanitarian crisis, amid escalating tensions between Addis Ababa and Asmara.

Photo: الشرق للأخبار

Similarly, the African Union urged extreme restraint, emphasizing that renewed clashes directly threaten the 2022 cessation of hostilities agreement. Analysts tracking the conflict suggest that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed may rely on the locally aligned “Peace Tigray Force” to manage regional security as federal troops consolidate their hold over the territory.

With telecommunications partially restored and relief organizations preparing to resume aid deliveries to Tigray and the neighboring Afar region, the immediate trajectory of the conflict depends heavily on whether bilateral tensions between Addis Ababa and Asmara escalate into direct military confrontation. In a separate context regarding regional armed conflicts, Debretsion Gebremichael stated on Thursday that the fighting represents a continuation of the previous war, adding that his fighters will continue to fight in Tigray and defend it against its enemies.