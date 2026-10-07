BIJ12: At Least 56 Wolf Cubs Born Across Dutch Provinces

At least 56 wolf cubs have been born across the Dutch provinces of Gelderland, Drenthe, and Utrecht this year, according to a recent update from wildlife monitoring organization BIJ12, as reported by De Telegraaf.

Distribution Across Provinces and Missing Data Points

The majority of the newborn cubs arrived in Gelderland, where 37 pups were documented. Drenthe followed with 13 new arrivals, while Utrecht recorded six cubs. These figures are compiled from continuous wildcamera footage reviewed by specialists at the national wolf monitoring center operated by BIJ12. However, the final count is expected to rise. Information from several of the 14 known wolf territories across the country has not yet been processed, leaving room for upward revisions.

Monitoring efforts faced a temporary administrative hurdle this summer. Due to new contractual agreements with the testing laboratory, DNA research into wolf populations was paused until September, when testing resumed. This temporary lapse affected both population tracking and the processing of livestock damage compensation claims for farmers.

Tracking Five Potential New Territories

Beyond the established packs, wildlife experts anticipate further territorial expansion. Maurice La Haye of Zodion noted to RTL.nl that the growth trajectory remains steady, pointing to five locations where wolves appear to be settling: the Lauwers region spanning Friesland and Groningen, East Groningen, the Vechtdal region in Overijssel, the northern Veluwe in Gelderland, and Middle Brabant.

Photo: RTL.nl

BIJ12 maintains a strict criterion for official recognition. A location is only designated as a new wolf territory when DNA evidence confirms the presence of a wolf for at least six months. Verification for these five emerging zones is expected in half a year. Meanwhile, traffic casualties among the population continue to mount. While 20 wolves died in traffic accidents last year, the toll has already reached 17 incidents.