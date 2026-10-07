Turkey clinical trials attract 1.2 billion TL for diabetes

Treating diabetes and obesity drains roughly one-fifth of the healthcare budget, driven by soaring direct care costs, lost workplace productivity, and chronic vascular complications. The figures were presented at the 62nd European Association for the Study of Diabetes congress in Milan.

The Heavy Toll on National Resources

The financial strain reaches far beyond direct pharmaceutical spending. Hospital admissions, dialysis treatments, cardiovascular interventions, and limb amputations claim a massive share of the health allocation.

Prof. Dr. Alper Sönmez warned that viewing the condition solely through blood glucose management masks its true systemic nature. In Turkey, roughly 90 percent of patients battle excess weight or obesity, 70 percent present with hypertension, and 95 percent exhibit dyslipidemia. Cardiovascular disease stands as the primary underlying driver.

Over the past three years, nearly 1.2 billion TL have been funneled into clinical trials in Turkey.

Novo Türkiye Medikal Direktörü Dr. Ömer Buğra Bahadır unveiled plans to integrate Turkey into a new global program by 2027. The initiative aims to slash the timeline for bringing novel therapeutic options to patients from the sector average of 6-7 years down to 4 years. This move positions the nation among a select group of 16 countries worldwide.

Medical professionals emphasize several distinct clinical takeaways regarding the disease: