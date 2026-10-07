Why Nintendo Ignored GTA 6’s Launch to Release Zelda According to Industry Experts

Former Fortnite producer Aakash Gupta highlighted how Nintendo scheduled the Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake for November 19, 2026, just two weeks before the launch of Rockstar Games’ GTA 6, while major studios cleared their schedules to avoid competition.

Avoiding the Rockstar Impact in November

Major video game companies chose to clear their November release calendars to sidestep the anticipated market dominance of GTA 6. Gupta pointed out that Nintendo stood alone in refusing to alter its launch window. Instead, the company scheduled the release of a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time a mere fortnight ahead of the Rockstar release. GTA 6 does not run on Nintendo hardware, and the respective player bases show minimal overlap. Nintendo relied on its loyal follower base to support the release strategy without adjusting course.

Metacritic Score and Franchise Prestige

The upcoming title revisits one of the highest-rated games in history. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time holds a critical score of 99 on Metacritic. Gupta noted that Nintendo positioned the acclaimed remake to claim two full weeks of undivided attention before the larger industry release arrived. The publisher moved forward with its existing calendar because the target demographics remained distinct from mass-market sandbox titles.

Platform Availability and Upcoming Marketing Campaigns

Official promotional campaigns for the November 19 release are now underway, alongside confirmation of the final pricing structure. Nintenderos reported that questions persist regarding whether the title will reach Nintendo Switch 2. Current release schedules do not explicitly list Nintendo Switch or its successor among confirmed platforms, though prior reports suggest potential support. Consumer discussions also focused on the physical release format, as some reports indicate the box will contain a download code rather than a physical medium, while competing reports suggest a traditional release.