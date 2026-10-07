VinFast to Launch Electric Buses in the US Market by 2028

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast has announced plans to introduce its electric buses to the United States market through a partnership with NexMove, with the first vehicles slated to hit American streets in the first quarter of 2028. The announcement was made at the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) TRANSform and EXPO in Chicago.

The initiative marks a chapter for the automotive brand as it seeks to anchor a long-term operational footprint across North America. Rather than forcing transit agencies to absorb the upfront costs of charging infrastructure all at once, the collaboration aims to ease the transition through an integrated service bundle.

Inside the NexMove Partnership and Fleet Deployment

Under the terms of the agreement, NexMove—operating as a joint venture between Transportation Management Services (TMS) and Zeem Solutions—will supply VinFast electric buses directly to professional transport operators. The comprehensive service model covers the vehicles themselves alongside necessary charging systems, dedicated maintenance, and daily operational management.

Brian Finnerty, CEO of VinFast North America, explained during the Chicago exposition that bringing these commercial transit solutions to the United States forms a pillar of the company’s broader investment strategy. By partnering with firms like NexMove, VinFast intends to support municipalities, transport operators, and private enterprises in modernizing their fleets.

The technical specifications of the buses emphasize durability and operational efficiency. The vehicles utilize LFP batteries, advanced anti-corrosion treatments, rapid-charging capabilities, and competitive warranties designed to lower the total cost of ownership for fleet operators. On the safety front, the buses feature real-time 4D radar arrays and AI-powered camera systems to monitor surroundings and manage fleet communications.

Scaling Up From Domestic Roots to International Corridors

This American expansion does not happen in a vacuum. VinFast has already deployed roughly 2,000 electric buses across Vietnam, where the company built out localized ecosystems encompassing manufacturing, vehicle operation, and heavy maintenance. This domestic rollout gave the firm operational insight into running large-scale urban electric transit networks.

Beyond Southeast Asia, VinFast has also expanded its activities in the field of electric buses in Europe, where it has established distribution networks across several key markets. Paul Gioupis, founder and CEO of Zeem Solutions and co-founder of NexMove, noted that a late-July inspection of VinFast’s manufacturing facilities left a strong impression regarding factory scale, build quality, and daily output.

Project Milestone Details & Partners Target Timeline US Market Entry Announcement Revealed at APTA TRANSform and EXPO in Chicago alongside NexMove October 6 First US Fleet Deployment Integrated service model by NexMove (TMS and Zeem Solutions) First Quarter 2028 Manufacturing Compliance Goal Potential US production aligned with Federal Transit Administration (FTA) rules Long-term objective

Gioupis emphasized that the vehicles have already proven themselves in field conditions. Looking ahead, NexMove hopes to collaborate with VinFast to build out dedicated United States manufacturing capabilities that comply with Federal Transit Administration (FTA) requirements, allowing public transit authorities to integrate the buses smoothly into local service.