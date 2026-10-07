Thousands Bid Farewell to Botev Plovdiv Owner Iliyan Filipov

Over two thousand mourners gathered at the Northern Cemetery in Plovdiv to bid a final farewell to Botev Plovdiv owner and businessman Iliyan Filipov, following his fatal shooting on September 30. The service drew the entire senior football squad, club legends, and prominent figures from across the region’s business sector.

A Massive Turnout at Northern Cemetery

The ritual hall at Trauren Park “Sever” and the surrounding spaces along Rogoshko Shose proved too small to accommodate the vast crowd, with estimates placing the attendance at over 2,000 people, while other estimates approached 3,000. Family members, close friends, business associates, and organized supporters of the “Canaries” filed past a white casket and a portrait of Filipov, leaving floral tributes. Three trucks from PIMK, the transport company Filipov directed for decades, were parked inside the cemetery grounds.

Football Community and Leadership Pay Respects

The entire Botev Plovdiv representative squad attended the memorial, led by head coach Stanislav Genchev, assistant Zhivko Milanov, goalkeeping coach Yordan Gospodinov, and academy director Ivan Tsvetanov. Club legends Petr Zehtinski, Zapryan Rakov, and former captain Ivelin Popov also paid their respects alongside former manager Nikolay Kirov and Ludogorets sporting director Georgi Karamandzhukov. Other prominent regional figures joined the procession to honor the 53-year-old businessman, who had stepped in to rescue Botev from financial collapse over the past year.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

Authorities have moved swiftly regarding the ongoing criminal investigation. Law enforcement detained Slavcho Megerov—a former employee of the victim—shortly after the incident in the Zapaden district. Prosecutors allege that the shooting stemmed from unsettled financial disputes, potentially linked to illegal betting operations, commonly referred to in local reporting as “black Toto.” Megerov currently remains in custody under a permanent detention order while the investigation under the supervision of the prosecution continues.

Photo: Sportal.bg