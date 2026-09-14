EU Agricultural Crisis: Output Prices Fall as Input Costs Surge

In the second quarter of 2026, the average price of agricultural output across the European Union fell by 5.8% compared to the same period in 2025, marking the third consecutive quarter of decline, according to data published by Eurostat. Meanwhile, agricultural input costs rose by 4.7%, squeezing farm margins across member states.

The Squeeze on European Growers

Europe’s agricultural sector is caught in a severe financial vice. While farmers receive less for what they harvest, the daily cost of running a farm continues to climb. Eurostat figures reveal that this drop in output prices is not an isolated blip, but part of a persistent downward trend.

The discrepancy varies starkly across the continent. Producers in Denmark experienced the sharpest drop in output prices at 17.2%, followed closely by Ireland at 16.2%, and Latvia and Estonia both seeing decreases of 14.5%. Luxembourg and Lithuania also recorded steep drops of 14.2%.

But the picture looks entirely different in a few pockets of the bloc. Croatia and Malta registered output price increases of 3.9% each, while Cyprus saw a 3.5% rise, bucking the broader continental downturn as reported by CBN.com.cy and UA.NEWS.

Surging Input Costs Drive the Crisis

While selling prices drop, the expenses required to grow crops and raise livestock are heading in the opposite direction. The average price of agricultural inputs—such as energy, fertilizers, and feedingstuffs—increased by 4.7% in the second quarter of 2026. This followed a relatively stable period throughout 2025.

Photo: ec.europa.eu

Dig into the specific commodities, and the financial strain becomes obvious. Energy and lubricants surged by 22.0% across the EU. Fertilizers and soil improvers jumped by 13.4%.

On the output side, milk prices plummeted by 16.6% between the second quarters of 2025 and 2026, while cereal prices dropped by 5.6%. When staple crops and dairy bring in substantially less revenue while powering a tractor costs nearly a quarter more, the math simply stops working for many growers.

Where Input Inflation Hits Hardest

Every single EU member state saw an increase in non-investment input costs, though the speed of that inflation varied. Lithuania faced the fastest input price hikes at 16.4%, followed by Romania at 11.7% and Latvia at 9.7%. Conversely, Hungary and Portugal saw the slowest input cost increases at just 1.2% each, alongside Malta at 1.5%.

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EU Agricultural Price Trends (Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2026) Indicator EU Average Change Notable Extremes Agricultural Output Prices -5.8% (3rd consecutive quarter of decline) Denmark (-17.2%), Croatia (+3.9%) Agricultural Input Prices +4.7% Lithuania (+16.4%), Hungary (+1.2%) Milk Output Prices -16.6% Sharpest drop among key outputs Energy & Lubricants +22.0% Highest input cost surge Fertilizers & Soil Improvers +13.4% Significant operational cost driver

Looking Ahead for EU Agriculture

How do you think regional governments should balance supporting local farmers against broader market trends? Let us know your thoughts below.