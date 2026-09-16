EU Proposes “Kids Act” to Ban Social Media for Under-13s

On September 16, 2026, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the upcoming “EU Kids Act,” a legislative proposal designed to restrict social media access for minors under 13, mandate strict age verification across platforms, and force technology companies to strip out addictive features.

Existing frameworks like the Digital Services Act (DSA) are considered insufficient. The proposal follows reports on risks to minors including screen addiction, harassment, lack of sleep, eating disorders, and sexual solicitations.

The Architecture of the EU Kids Act: Thresholds and Mini-Accounts

Set to be formally detailed on September 17, 2026, in Strasbourg alongside Commissioner for Digital Henna Virkkunen, the EU Kids Act establishes distinct tiered restrictions based on age groups. The policy dictates a ban on social media for anyone under 13.

For adolescents aged 13 to 15, the regulation mandates the deployment of “mini-accounts.” These restricted profiles must be installed and monitored by parents. Platform functionality under these accounts will be restricted, featuring limited functionalities and a limited duration of use. Meanwhile, platforms servicing 15- to 18-year-olds will be required to adopt a secure design.

According to documents reviewed by Agence France-Presse (AFP), the legislation’s operational scope extends to different categories of online platforms: social networks, artificial intelligence assistants and conversational chatbots, and other online games.

De-Engineering Dopamine Loops and Enforcing Age Gating

Operators wishing to maintain access for minors must remove their most “addictive” functions. This includes unlimited scrolling of content and ultra-personalized recommendations.

Research published by the organization 5Rights underscores the ubiquity of these addictive functionalities. The group’s findings show that they are omnipresent on platforms used by children, notably online games, and that some deploy “emotional manipulation tactics” to encourage users to connect.

To enforce these boundaries, platforms must systematically verify the age of their new users. However, these age verification systems cause much mistrust among internet users.

Non-compliance carries financial risks. Under the proposed enforcement mechanisms, fines for infractions could reach up to 6 percent of a company’s global turnover.

Global Regulatory Alignment and Implementation Hurdles

The European framework arrives amid international legislative maneuvers. Australia instituted a ban on social media for children under 16 last year, though it has been largely bypassed by adolescents. Canada is pursuing a similar path, with Prime Minister Mark Carney attending Ursula von der Leyen’s address.

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Domestically within the EU, the push resembles France’s legislative trajectory. French President Emmanuel Macron announced a bill aimed at banning social networks for children under 15 if they present harmful functionalities, while providing exemptions from age 13, following reservations from the Constitutional Council regarding a general ban.

As the EU Kids Act moves toward formal debate among eurodeputies and the 27 member states, the European Commission anticipates intense debates, notably on the methods of application and age verification systems.