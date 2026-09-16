Ex-Boyfriend of Missing DC Woman Faces New PA Gun Charges

Russell Ashford Faces New Gun Charges in Pennsylvania Amid Ongoing Search for Missing D.C. Mother Antoinette Forbes

The disappearance of 53-year-old Antoinette Forbes has taken a sharp, compounding legal turn as her ex-partner, Russell Ashford, faces a fresh barrage of weapons charges in Pennsylvania. According to local reporting, Ashford, 65, was initially taken into custody in Beaver County for allegedly violating the terms of his probation. That detention has now triggered a deeper criminal investigation after authorities uncovered multiple firearms linked to him.

Forbes has not been seen since Sept. 4, when she vanished from her home in the 3200 block of Nebraska Avenue, Northwest, near American University. Investigators noted that her car, phone, wallet, and dog were all left behind at the residence. While police have not formally named Ashford as a suspect in her disappearance, the unfolding legal proceedings in two states have thrust him squarely into the center of public scrutiny.

The Arrest, the Probation Violation, and the Seized Firearms

The timeline of Ashford’s apprehension began to unravel in July, when he allegedly violated a custody order by attempting to pick up his and Forbes’ 10-year-old son from a summer camp at American University. Court records show that Ashford was strictly prohibited from having overnight visits with the child. When authorities tracked him to Pennsylvania, they took him into custody over the probation violation tied to a previous conviction.

Photo: nbcwashington.com

As reported by News4, the situation escalated on Tuesday when Ashford’s current girlfriend contacted police. She informed investigators that last summer, Ashford had dropped off multiple firearms at her home. Court documents state that the girlfriend told police Ashford was ex-military and had retired from the FBI or CIA, and had asked to store his weapons at her residence. Executing search warrants following that tip, law enforcement recovered the cache of weapons, leading directly to the new Pennsylvania gun charges.

Ashford was scheduled to appear in a Beaver County courtroom Wednesday for an extradition hearing to send him back to Maryland. However, court officials confirmed that the hearing was postponed because of the new weapons charges. He is expected to remain in custody in Pennsylvania for approximately 10 more days while those charges are handled.

A History of Domestic Violence and Mounting Family Despair

The current legal jeopardy brings renewed attention to a violent history between Ashford and Forbes. Five years ago, Ashford was convicted of beating Forbes in their Maryland home, an attack from which she was ultimately rescued by a neighbor, according to court documents. Ashford was initially sentenced to 15 years in prison, but after serving just nine months, that guilty finding was stricken down, and he was granted probation before judgment.

Photo: fox29.com

Forbes’ family and friends emphasize that the trauma of that assault was largely borne in silence. “What happened to Antoinette was horrific and horrible, but her friends and her family did not know about it,” longtime friend Holly Wetzel said. “I think, like so many women being hurt by a partner, she carried that alone, most likely to protect the people that she loved from it.”

In a public statement released Wednesday, Forbes’ sister, Aileen Forbes, pointed sharply to the failures of the legal system following the 2021 attack. “In 2021 a jury convicted the man who assaulted Antoinette. It was brutal. The justice system did not protect my sister then. We are asking it to protect her family now,” she stated.

Crime Scene Investigators Process the D.C. Home as Searches Continue

While Ashford remains detained in Pennsylvania, the investigation into Forbes’ whereabouts continues on the ground in Northwest Washington. A D.C. police cruiser has maintained a constant guard outside Forbes’ home for several days. On Wednesday afternoon, crime scene investigators returned to the property, emerging with several bags of evidence.

Missing DC woman’s ex-boyfriend faces new gun charge in Pennsylvania

Loved ones refuse to let the momentum of the search stall. Friends and family are organizing fundraising efforts to support search initiatives spanning Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, checking local hospitals, airports, and surrounding neighborhoods. They are urging residents in Tenleytown, Spring Valley, Wesley Heights, Friendship Heights, and the American University corridor to review any available doorbell and security camera footage captured between Friday, Sept. 4, and Monday, Sept. 7.

“We are saddened. We are worried,” Wetzel said of the community’s emotional toll. “We are struggling honestly, but we are resolute in our continuing to work hard to help find her, getting the word out, reminding everyone about her and the person that she was, and reminding people about the role that everyone can play in helping us to find her.”

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding Antoinette Forbes’ disappearance to contact D.C. police immediately.