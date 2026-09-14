Existing-Home Sales Fall in August Despite Decade-High Housing Supply

Existing-home sales fell 2.0% in August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.98 million units, marking the slowest pace since June 2025. According to the National Association of Realtors, higher mortgage rates and lofty prices constrained buyers despite housing supply reaching a 4.9-month inventory—its highest level in over a decade.

Here is the math. While available inventory climbed 3.2% from July to 1.62 million units, the median price of a home sold in August rose 1.6% year over year to $429,100.

The Bottom Line

Sales Volume Compression: Total existing-home sales dropped 2.0% month-over-month and 1.2% year-over-year to 3.98 million units.

Total existing-home sales dropped 2.0% month-over-month and 1.2% year-over-year to 3.98 million units. Inventory Milestones: Total housing inventory reached 1.62 million units, translating to a 4.9-month supply—the highest level recorded in over ten years.

Total housing inventory reached 1.62 million units, translating to a 4.9-month supply—the highest level recorded in over ten years. Persistent Price Appreciation: The national median existing-home price hit $429,100, marking the 38th consecutive month of year-over-year price increases.

Inventory Reaches Decade Highs While Sales Pace Cools

Housing supply totaled 1.62 million units for sale at the close of August, representing a 3.2% increase from July and a 5.9% jump compared to the same period in 2025. According to the National Association of Realtors, this inventory level translates to a 4.9-month supply at the current sales pace. That marks the highest supply duration recorded in over a decade.

Yet, this expansion in available properties failed to stimulate transaction volume. Sales of previously owned homes dropped 2.0% in August from July, bringing the seasonally adjusted annualized rate down to 3.98 million units. Because home sales data is based on closings, August figures largely reflect contracts signed in June and July. During that window, mortgage rates moved sharply higher, dampening buyer enthusiasm before a late-summer stabilization.

“Mortgage rates and home sales move in opposite directions, so it’s not surprising to see a mild dip in home buying activity due to high mortgage rates,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the Realtors. “Still, home prices are rising, and existing home sales are actually up 1.6% year-to-date through the first eight months of the year.”

Regional Divergence and Market Pricing Dynamics

Price appreciation remained uneven across geographic boundaries. The median price for a previously owned home reached $429,100 in August, representing a 1.6% climb from August 2025. Price gains concentrated heavily in the Northeast, where inventory constraints kept upward pressure on valuations. Meanwhile, the West stood out as the sole region to record a year-over-year median price decline.

Photo: nar.realtor

Activity also fragmented sharply across price tiers. Transactions for homes priced between $100,000 and $250,000 fell 10% compared to August 2025. Conversely, properties priced above $1 million saw sales rise 3.9% year-over-year, making the million-dollar-plus segment the only price bracket to record positive growth. Homes spent an average of 31 days on the market in August, up from 29 days in July.

August 2026 Existing-Home Market Indicators Metric August 2026 Value Month-over-Month Change Year-over-Year Change Existing-Home Sales (SAAR) 3.98 million -2.0% -1.2% Total Housing Inventory 1.62 million units +3.2% +5.9% Months of Inventory Supply 4.9 months +0.3 months (from 4.6) +0.3 months (from 4.6) Median Existing-Home Price $429,100 N/A +1.6% Median Time on Market 31 days +2 days (from 29) Unchanged

Buyer Composition Shifts as Investors Step Back

Participation rates among different buyer cohorts shifted visibly over the year. Transactions executed entirely in cash accounted for 27% of August sales, ticking up from July but dropping slightly from 28% in August 2025. First-time buyers comprised 30% of the market, showing minor gains compared to both the previous month and the prior year.

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In contrast, investors and second-home buyers reduced their footprint significantly. This segment accounted for just 15% of August sales, down from 21% twelve months prior.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.