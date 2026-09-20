Facebook Dating Requirements and Available Countries

Facebook Dating is available to adults with active Facebook accounts on Android and iOS devices across dozens of countries worldwide.

Geographic Availability and Regional Expansion

Platform accessibility relies heavily on regional deployment schedules and regulatory compliance frameworks. Architectural rollout is restricted to specific sovereign states and territories.

The feature is currently accessible for residents in the following locations:

Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guam, Guyana, Hungary, Italy, Iceland, Ireland, Laos, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, United Kingdom, United States, United States Minor Outlying Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Uruguay, and Vietnam.

If a user relocates outside these supported jurisdictions, client-side application logic and server-side geolocation checks will automatically revoke access to the matching interface.

Core Account Prerequisites and Security Flags

Deploying user-matching software on top of a social graph requires strict identity parameters to mitigate bot activity and synthetic profile generation. Meta enforces a strict 30-day vintage rule for underlying accounts. Brand-new profiles cannot immediately interface with the matching API.

Users can lose access or find themselves locked out of the dating interface due to specific compliance triggers:

Failure to meet the strict 18-year age minimum, verified via core account data.

Operating a new account or an inactive profile that fails the 30-day activity threshold.

Infractions against the platform’s Terms of Use, Community Standards, or auxiliary governance frameworks.

When an account triggers a safety violation, automated moderation pipelines can restrict access to the matching ecosystem independently of the core social networking application. Maintaining access requires ongoing adherence to Meta’s automated safety protocols and trust-and-safety guidelines.

The 30-Second Verdict: Facebook Dating operates as an opt-in layer within the standard iOS and Android apps. It requires an established profile older than 30 days, verified adult status, and physical location within one of the 50+ supported countries. Accounts flagged for community standards violations face immediate revocation of dating privileges.