Russian Progress 96 Cargo Ship Docks at ISS with 3 Tons of Supplies

The unpiloted Russian Progress M-35 cargo ship successfully docked at the International Space Station on Saturday, September 19, 2026, delivering approximately 2.8 to 3 tons of food, fuel, and equipment. Operating via the automated Kurs rendezvous system, the freighter linked up with the space-facing port of Russia’s Poisk module at 9:44 a.m. EDT while flying 260 miles above the Black Sea.

The Long Road to Orbit and Orbital Mechanics

The freighter, operated by the Russian space agency Roscosmos, lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 9:33 a.m. EDT. The launch was delayed by a week due to an unspecified technical issue with the Soyuz-2-1b rocket’s third stage. Roscosmos required the rocket to be rolled off the launch pad and returned to its hangar. Notably, this mission marked the first time the Soyuz-2-1b variant had been used to launch a Progress mission.

Because of specific launch window constraints, the spacecraft executed an unusual three-day, 49-orbit rendezvous profile rather than the standard two-day sequence. As NASA mission control commentator Rob Navias noted, the trajectory was “uncommon but not unprecedented,” driven entirely by the orbital mechanics corresponding to the September 16 liftoff date.

Station Operations and Expedition Crew 75

During the final approach, Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina stood by at remote consoles to assume manual control if necessary. However, the automated Kurs system executed the sequence flawlessly, culminating in a series of internal hooks driving closed to secure the hard mate between the spacecraft and the Poisk module.

The successful delivery shores up logistics for the orbiting laboratory’s current residents. Making up the station crew, designated as Expedition 75, are NASA’s Jessica Meir, Anil Menon, and Jack Hathaway, alongside Russia’s Andrey Fedyaev and European Space Agency’s Sophie Adenot. The newly arrived Progress freighter is slated to remain docked to the orbital complex for approximately five months.

Technical Overview of the Progress M-35 Mission

Spacecraft: Progress M-35 (referred to by NASA as Progress 96)

Progress M-35 (referred to by NASA as Progress 96) Launch Vehicle: Soyuz-2-1b

Soyuz-2-1b Launch Site: Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan

Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan Launch Date: September 16, 2026, at 9:33 a.m. EDT

September 16, 2026, at 9:33 a.m. EDT Docking Date: September 19, 2026, at 9:44 a.m. EDT

September 19, 2026, at 9:44 a.m. EDT Docking Port: Poisk module (space-facing port)

Poisk module (space-facing port) Cargo Mass: ~2.8 to 3 tons of food, fuel, and hardware

~2.8 to 3 tons of food, fuel, and hardware Rendezvous Profile: Three-day, 49-orbit sequence

With the cargo safely transferred and integrated into station inventory, Expedition 75 crew members continue uninterrupted scientific research and structural maintenance. Automated resupply milestones like this remain critical for maintaining human habitation and operational redundancy aboard the orbital laboratory.