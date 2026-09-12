Fantastico Launches Bulgaria’s First Autonomous Pet Stores

Bulgarian retail chain Fantastiko Group has launched four autonomous, cashier-free pet stores across Sofia in partnership with local technology provider Yellow Door and the chain Nechoveshki Magazini. Located within existing supermarkets, the unmanned shops allow customers to enter, scan, and pay via a mobile app without waiting in traditional checkout lines.

Here is the math: each of these four automated locations integrates a generative AI video analytics framework to monitor store safety in real time without capturing biometric data.

The Bottom Line Operational Shift: Fantastiko has scaled four autonomous store footprints inside existing real estate in Sofia, utilizing Yellow Door’s app infrastructure.

Fantastiko has scaled four autonomous store footprints inside existing real estate in Sofia, utilizing app infrastructure. Pricing Strategy: Inventory inside the autonomous units carries a flat 10% discount compared to traditional branches to offset loyalty program exclusions.

Inventory inside the autonomous units carries a flat 10% discount compared to traditional branches to offset loyalty program exclusions. Security Infrastructure: Computer vision and AI video processing replace physical cashiers, relying on anonymized feeds and physical panic buttons.

Decoding the Autonomous Retail Infrastructure in Sofia

The expansion anchors four specific sites across the Bulgarian capital: Store F6 in Studentski Grad (Boulevard G.M.

According to Mario Ivanov, Chief Executive Officer of Zoo Group Stefanov, the format bridges digital convenience with physical retail access. “We took the convenience, speed, and independence that people know from online shopping, and we brought them into a physical environment,” Ivanov stated regarding the deployment.

To access the stores, consumers must download the Yellow Door mobile application, complete a digital registration, and scan their phones at the entry gates. Shoppers select their items, scan the barcodes through the interface, and settle payments digitally.

Margin Adjustments and Pricing Mechanics

Operating without on-site cashiers alters store-level unit economics. Because the autonomous format cannot integrate the standard loyalty discounts offered by the Nechoveshki Magazini network, management implemented a blanket 10% price reduction across all inventory items housed inside the four automated locations.

Todor Levenov, Expansion Director at Fantastiko Group, emphasized that technological integration remains central to the company’s real estate strategy. “Innovations are at the base of our aspiration toward development and perfection,” Levenov noted, framing the partnership as a testbed for changing consumer behavior within physical retail footprints.

Store Identifier Neighborhood Address Format Type F6 Studentski Grad Boulevard G.M. Dimitrov 77 Autonomous Pet Store F42 Mladost 1 Jerusalem Street 22 Autonomous Pet Store F21 Mladost 4 Dr. Atanas Moskov Street 15 Autonomous Pet Store F40 Geo Milev Nikolay Kopernik Street 27 Autonomous Pet Store

AI-Driven Surveillance and Data Governance

Automated retail models face distinct loss-prevention and regulatory hurdles. The architecture deployed by Yellow Door relies on a generative AI system designed to analyze video feeds in real time for anomalies without violating privacy norms.

The software processes video streams strictly through anonymized parameters. Crucially, the system does not record, store, or analyze biometric identifiers. Physical fail-safes complement the software stack, including manual panic buttons for emergencies and automated incident alert signals.