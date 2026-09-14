Fastest Star in Milky Way S301 Hits 25,000 km/s Near Supermassive Black Hole

Astronomers have detected a hyper-velocity star named S301 hurtling through the Milky Way at roughly 25,000 kilometers per second as it swings within 12 Earth-Sun distances of the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A*, according to recent European Southern Observatory findings.

Understanding the Extreme Dynamics of S301

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The discovery of S301 marks a significant milestone in galactic astrophysics. Operating at speeds roughly 100,000 times faster than a commercial airliner, this celestial object provides researchers with a unique natural laboratory. Located at the very heart of the Milky Way, Sagittarius A* exerts a massive gravitational pull. Its total mass is estimated at roughly 4 million times the mass of our Sun, creating an intense physical environment where stars move at extraordinary velocities.

Felix Mang of the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Germany notes that the star completes one highly eccentric, elongated orbit every 8.7 years. While previous projections suggested that mapping the complete orbital period of objects so close to Sagittarius A* would require decades of observation, the telemetry of S301 has been successfully tracked since 2017 using advanced astronomical hardware.

Advanced Telescopic Technology and Research Methodology

Investigating an object as distant and relatively faint as S301 requires exceptional technical precision. Researchers rely on the Very Large Telescope Interferometer (VLTI), operated by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) at the Paranal Observatory in Chile. By combining light collected from four distinct 8-meter telescopes, the VLTI achieves the high-resolution imaging necessary to isolate and track dim targets nestled against the blinding glare of the galactic core.

Astrophysicist Ziri Younsi emphasizes that mapping these tight orbital mechanics offers unprecedented data for testing foundational physics, including Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity. The research team aims to compile continuous tracking data through 2031, securing a robust dataset to model how stars survive and evolve under extreme gravitational stress.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Extreme Velocity: S301 travels at 25,000 kilometers per second, meaning it moves fast enough to cross vast cosmic distances in mere fractions of a second.

S301 travels at 25,000 kilometers per second, meaning it moves fast enough to cross vast cosmic distances in mere fractions of a second. Orbital Mechanics: Despite its blistering pace and close approach to a supermassive black hole, the star is locked into a stable 8.7-year elliptical orbit rather than being consumed.

Despite its blistering pace and close approach to a supermassive black hole, the star is locked into a stable 8.7-year elliptical orbit rather than being consumed. Scientific Value: Observing this star helps physicists test the limits of gravitational physics and understand the chaotic history of stellar populations near galactic centers.

Galactic Origins and Gravitational Survival

The presence of a star so close to a supermassive black hole raises fundamental questions about its formation. Scientists strongly suspect that S301 did not originally form in its current hostile location. Current models suggest it was once part of a binary star system—two stars locked in mutual orbit—that ventured too close to Sagittarius A*.

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The intense gravitational tidal forces of the black hole likely disrupted this binary configuration. One star would have been violently ejected from the galactic center at high speed, while S301 lost orbital energy and became gravitationally captured into its current narrow, high-speed loop. Despite experiencing extreme gravitational forces at its closest approach, the star’s momentum keeps it safely in orbit, avoiding immediate destruction or consumption by the black hole.

Orbital and Physical Characteristics of Star S301 Parameter Measurement Maximum Velocity ~25,000 km/s Orbital Period 8.7 years Closest Approach (Periapsis) 12 times the Earth-Sun distance Central Mass (Sagittarius A*) ~4 million solar masses Primary Observation Facility Very Large Telescope Interferometer (VLTI, ESO)

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

The Future of Galactic Tracking

With ongoing observations scheduled to run through the early 2030s, the collaboration utilizing the ESO’s Paranal Observatory continues to refine our understanding of galactic centers. As instrument sensitivity improves, astronomers anticipate discovering additional hyper-velocity objects, shedding further light on the violent dynamical history of our home galaxy.

Photo: viv.co.id

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