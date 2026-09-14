Hermógenes Conache’s Stroke Recovery: Colleague Visits, Positive Update

The 73-year-old Festival de Viña veteran is currently recovering at an eldercare facility, maintaining his signature humor and upbeat energy.

The Bottom Line The Recovery: Fellow humorist Álvaro Salas visited Conache at his eldercare residence, releasing footage that confirms the performer is alert, communicative, and in high spirits.

Fellow humorist Álvaro Salas visited Conache at his eldercare residence, releasing footage that confirms the performer is alert, communicative, and in high spirits. 지원 Industry Support: Prominent figures from the Chilean entertainment landscape—including Mauricio Flores, Jorge Zabaleta, Pedro Ruminot, and Sergio Freire—publicly rallied behind the beloved star.

A Welcome Respite in Eldercare Recovery

The Latin American entertainment community breathed a collective sigh of relief as fresh updates emerged regarding the health of Hermógenes Conache. Just days after his son, Matías Henríquez, confirmed that the veteran humorist was out of immediate danger following a sudden cerebrovascular accident, comedy icon Álvaro Salas dropped in for a visit. Salas captured the encounter on Instagram, offering fans a reassuring glimpse of the beloved performer.

Seated in a wheelchair with a gray support brace on his right shoulder, Conache cut a resilient figure. Rather than showing signs of wear from his medical emergency, the 73-year-old entertainer engaged in lively conversation, swapping old show business anecdotes and sharing plenty of laughs with Salas.

“Quedé impresionado con la visita de otro grande como yo. Nos conocemos de nuestros comienzos (…) Espero estar bien y muchas gracias por la visita,” Conache shared in the video recording, visibly moved by the gesture from his longtime peer.

Inside Salas’s Visit and the Industry Outpouring

Salas, widely recognized across South America for his tenure on the iconic late-night program Viva el Lunes, noted that Conache is currently undergoing his rehabilitation at a specialized eldercare home.

Key Figure Role / Connection Public Response to Hermógenes Conache’s Stroke Álvaro Salas Comedian / Former Viva el Lunes Host Visited Conache at his eldercare facility; shared video documentation of his recovery. Matías Henríquez Son of Hermógenes Conache Confirmed initial medical stability and out-of-danger status following the stroke. Mauricio Flores Chilean Comedian Expressed public relief over the veteran’s frank and steady recovery process. Jorge Zabaleta Actor Sent affectionate greetings utilizing Conache’s famous comedic catchphrases.

Accompanied by the video post, Salas wrote, “Afortunadamente se encuentra recuperándose muy bien. Encontrarme con Hermógenes de tan buen ánimo, con tanta energía, riendo, conversando y recordando tantas anécdotas compartidas, fue realmente un regalo para el alma.”

Salas added context to his decision to share the footage publicly, noting that he wanted followers to witness firsthand that his colleague is “tira para arriba” (pushing upward) with the exact resilience that defined his decades-long career on stage.

Digital Solidarity Across Chilean Show Business

The digital footprint of Salas’s post instantly triggered an avalanche of goodwill across social media platforms. The comment section transformed into an impromptu digital roster of Chilean comedy royalty offering their respects. Fellow comic Mauricio Flores wrote, “Me alegro mucho de que el querido Hermógenes esté en franca recuperación y no esperaba menos de usted, querido maestro. Nos vemos pronto.”

Actor Jorge Zabaleta also chimed in with signature warmth, offering an affectionate nod to Conache’s classic routines by writing, “Siempre tan cariñoso, Alvarito! ¡Abrazo para el gran Hermógenes con guichipichiri!” Additional warm wishes poured in from contemporary comedy mainstays Pedro Ruminot and Sergio Freire, cementing the cross-generational respect commanded by the festival veteran.

As Conache continues his physical therapy at the eldercare facility, the outpouring from peers and fans alike highlights a lasting legacy built on decades of live performance. While his return to the stage remains secondary to his ongoing health journey, the robust network of support ensures that one of Chile’s most cherished comedic voices is surrounded by community strength every step of the way.