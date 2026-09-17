Feras Salama Appointed Head of Activations at hala partners

Feras Salama has officially stepped into the role of Head of Activations at Hala Partners, taking charge of experiential marketing and brand engagement strategies for the consultancy as of September 2026. According to industry reports from Consultancy-me.com, the appointment positions Salama to direct upcoming activations and scale operational output across the firm’s regional portfolio.

The Structural Shift at Hala Partners

Corporate growth in the consulting sector relies heavily on experiential execution. Hala Partners brought in Salama to streamline this operational layer. Brand activations often suffer from fragmentation across disparate teams. Consolidating leadership under a single head fixes that pipeline.

Salama’s background places him at the intersection of strategic planning and live execution. Modern consultancies can no longer treat activations as mere afterthoughts. They function as primary customer acquisition channels. Hala Partners aims to tighten this loop.

What This Means for Regional Operations

The Middle Eastern consultancy market moves fast. Competitors constantly vie for enterprise accounts through aggressive experiential campaigns. Salama faces an immediate mandate to deliver high-impact campaigns without inflating overhead.

Execution speed matters. According to updates published by Consultancy-me.com, the structural reorganization aims to cut campaign deployment times. Delays cost contracts in this sector.

Operational Focus Areas Streamlining cross-functional activation workflows.

Scaling experiential campaigns across regional markets.

Reducing deployment latency for enterprise clients.

Looking Ahead at Q4 Execution

September marks the start of the heavy enterprise planning cycle. Salama steps into the role right as budgets lock in for the upcoming fiscal year. How Hala Partners performs under this new leadership structure will set a benchmark for regional consultancy activations moving forward.