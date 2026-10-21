Former Kansas City Chiefs Defensive End Allen Bailey Dies at 37: Reports

Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Allen Bailey has died at the age of 37, according to multiple reports. The NFL veteran, who finished his professional career with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, was found dead inside his Florida home on Tuesday by his wife.

Bailey’s brother, Alford Bailey Jr., confirmed details of the discovery to TMZ, while multiple outlets reported that the former lineman appeared to have died from natural causes with no immediate cause of death officially announced.

During his playing days, the Georgia native stood 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighed 288 pounds, according to NFL.com. Known for his formidable physical stature, teammates often referred to him by the nickname “Hulk.” Selected out of the University of Miami in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Bailey spent eight of his 10 NFL seasons with Kansas City, appearing in more than 130 games, making 70 starts, recording 248 tackles, and logging 22 sacks.

Allen Bailey Dead at 37: Remembering Former Kansas City Chiefs Star

From Sapelo Island to the NFL

Growing up in Hog Hammock on Georgia’s Sapelo Island, Bailey experienced a remote childhood far removed from mainland city life. In a video featured on the Chiefs’ official website, his mother, Mary Bailey, reflected on his journey from an isolated island community with no local police force, school system, or grocery store to the highest level of professional football.

I’m very proud of him, Mary Bailey said in the archival clip. I would never believe that someone from this little small island would make it that far. And he made it.

Bailey did not begin playing organized football until the seventh grade before emerging as a standout at McIntosh County Academy. That performance drew the attention of the University of Miami, where he became a star with the Hurricanes before entering the professional ranks.

Among his most memorable moments on the field was a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown during a 2018 Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Former NFL Star Allen Bailey Dies at 37 | What Happened? Cause of Death Update

Teammates Share Tributes

Following the confirmation of his passing, former teammates and colleagues flooded social media to share tributes and express grief over the loss.

Lost a teammate, a friend, a brother. God needed another angel. Rest easy, my brother, former Chiefs offensive lineman Jeff Allen posted online.

Photo: kansascity.com

College teammate and former NFL linebacker Colin McCarthy also shared a message, writing, Lost a fellow brother today… prayers to AB family! Love you Big Cuzzo!

Additional tributes arrived from former Kansas City players, including defensive back Husain Abdullah, who called him a great teammate and an even greater person, and center Mitch Morse, who described Bailey as a brilliant, kind, generous spirit.

Lost a fellow brother today… prayers to AB family! Love you Big Cuzzo! pic.twitter.com/Pez2kUV8A8 — https://x.com/COLINMcCARTHY52/status/2112713104735998264

After concluding his NFL career, Bailey turned his focus toward youth mentorship through the Allen Bailey Foundation, which organized football camps, community events, and educational resources aimed at fostering athletic talent and academic readiness.

NFL Linemen Develop Age-Related Diseases Younger

Harvard Medical School reported in 2022, citing research from the British Medical Journal, that NFL linemen like Bailey were more likely to develop diseases typically associated with advanced age when significantly younger.

To God we belong and to Him is our return.Great teammate. Even greater person.Sad news on Allen Bailey. Love you brotha pic.twitter.com/SfKqErly3E — https://x.com/HAbdullah39/status/2112937018724343839