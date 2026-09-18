Former Labour Deputy Leader Tom Watson Joins Palantir

Former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson has joined data analytics firm Palantir as senior vice-president, stepping into a corporate role as the controversial US artificial intelligence company faces intense political and legal battles over its multi-million-pound contracts within British public services, according to reporting from the BBC and The Guardian.

Hello. I’m Alexandra Hartman. If you have been tracking the uneasy intersection of Westminster politics and Silicon Valley data giants, this appointment will hardly come as a shock. But it does lay bare just how porous the boundary between public service and tech lobby corridors has become.

Navigating the Public Sector Backlash in London

Palantir has built a sprawling footprint across the United Kingdom, anchored by an annual turnover of £427m, according to The Guardian. Yet that commercial expansion now collides with fierce political resistance. The firm is currently fighting to defend a £330m NHS contract under pressure from Westminster, alongside a high-stakes court battle against London Mayor Sadiq Khan over a blocked £50m contract to deploy AI within Metropolitan Police investigations, as reported by The Guardian. Furthermore, the company holds a £240m contract with the Ministry of Defence.

Here is why that matters. Tom Watson is no stranger to the levers of statecraft. Having served as a defence minister and digital engagement minister under Gordon Brown, followed by his tenure as Labour’s deputy leader until 2019, he brings deep institutional fluency to Palantir’s London operations. According to The Guardian, Watson has served as a part-time adviser to the firm since 2024, accompanying UK and Europe chief executive Louis Mosley at Labour party conferences.

Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel, a prominent billionaire supporter of Donald Trump, has often drawn ideological scrutiny. Coupled with the company’s provision of AI-powered software to the Israeli military and US immigration enforcement agencies like ICE, the firm has become a focal point for domestic political friction in the UK, as detailed by The Guardian. Watson’s new mandate is explicitly designed to counter this friction. Palantir stated that his role will involve deepening the social and economic value of its work across British public services, jobs, and skills.

The Westminster Revolving Door and Big Tech Influence

Watson’s appointment underscores a wider, well-established trend of senior British politicians stepping seamlessly into lucrative roles within major technology firms. The phenomenon has drawn sharp criticism from transparency advocates who argue that former ministers carry privileged institutional insights straight into corporate boardrooms.

“The revolving door is proving very fruitful for big tech,” said Tom Brake, the chief executive of campaign group Unlock Democracy, as reported by The Guardian. “The only surefire way to stop tech companies benefiting from privileged information acquired by ministers or senior civil servants is to introduce an enforceable five-year ban on taking up industry posts.”

Consider the modern precedent. Former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg spent nearly seven years at Meta under Mark Zuckerberg. Last year, former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took advisory roles with Anthropic and Microsoft, while former Chancellor George Osborne joined OpenAI. Most recently, Keir Starmer’s AI adviser, Matt Clifford, also joined Anthropic, stepping down from a government science research body amid conflict-of-interest scrutiny, according to The Guardian.

Recent High-Profile Transitions from UK Politics to Big Tech Political Figure Former Official Role Destination Tech Firm Tom Watson Labour Deputy Leader / Minister Palantir Nick Clegg Deputy Prime Minister Meta Rishi Sunak Prime Minister Anthropic & Microsoft George Osborne Chancellor of the Exchequer OpenAI Matt Clifford Government AI Adviser Anthropic

Defending the Digital State

For his part, Watson expressed enthusiasm for the challenge ahead, stating that he was “terrifically excited” by the new position. He defended the company’s utility by pointing directly to the contested contracts, arguing that Palantir’s technology can accelerate NHS patient diagnosis, treatment, and hospital discharge, while simultaneously assisting law enforcement in cracking crimes and tackling corruption, as noted by The Guardian.

Photo: theguardian.com

To mitigate potential optics issues, Palantir confirmed that Watson has taken a leave of absence from the House of Lords and has formally relinquished his parliamentary pass while working from the London office.

But there is a catch. As governments across Europe increasingly outsource critical digital infrastructure to private American contractors, the question of democratic accountability remains unresolved. When public health records and policing algorithms sit on proprietary platforms, the lines between corporate lobbying and national governance blur past recognition.

Where do you stand on the growing reliance on private AI contractors within essential public services? Drop a note in the comments below and let’s keep the conversation going.