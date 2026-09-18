U.S. Diesel Prices Hit Record Highs Amid Global Supply Disruptions

As of Friday morning, the national average price for a gallon of diesel hovered around a record-high $6.43 according to GasBuddy data, driven by severe fuel supply disruptions stemming from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and escalating conflict around the Strait of Hormuz.

The Bottom Line

The Core Driver: Global refining capacity has plunged following Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure and Iranian disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Global refining capacity has plunged following Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure and Iranian disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Economic Fallout: Economists and analysts describe diesel as the economic workhorse fuel, warning that surging transit costs will filter down to groceries, freight, and consumer goods.

Economists and analysts describe diesel as the economic workhorse fuel, warning that surging transit costs will filter down to groceries, freight, and consumer goods. Regional Extremes: While the national average sits near record territory, prices vary, hitting $7.98 per gallon in California, the biggest agriculture state in the U.S.

The Invisible Engine Under Pressure

While retail gasoline prices frequently capture attention, diesel remains the literal lifeblood of the economy. According to CNBC, diesel powers the trucks, trains, and ships that bring goods to market, alongside the machinery farmers use to plant and harvest food. Higher diesel prices are passed down to consumers through elevated prices for food, consumer goods and energy.

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Here is the kicker. Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy, noted in an interview with CNBC that diesel is the more insidious, costly, and impactful fuel compared to gasoline. As prices climb, it is a real concern.

Global Supply Shocks and Refining Bottlenecks

The pricing surge traces back to major geopolitical flashpoints. According to CNBC and FOX Business reporting, overlapping military conflicts have knocked out critical refining infrastructure globally. Valero Chief Operating Officer Gary Simmons noted on an earnings call that wars in Eastern Europe and the Middle East have shut down refineries handling roughly 5 million barrels per day of capacity.

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Compounding the crisis, Ukrainian military strikes have pounded Russian refineries, forcing Moscow to ban diesel exports. Meanwhile, in the Middle East, ongoing hostilities involving Iran and its Houthi allies have constrained fuel shipments and tanker traffic moving through the vital Strait of Hormuz. Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, pointed out in a market note that the world has lost nearly 8 percent of its diesel supply with little spare refining capacity available to make up the shortfall.

Sticker Shock Across Key Sectors

The financial pressure is hitting key industries and consumers hard. According to AAA data highlighted by CNBC, truckers and farmers are paying roughly 63 percent more to fill up semis and tractors compared to the same period last year. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, characterized the situation to CNBC as a silent killer for the economy, noting that Americans are spending about $700 million more per day on gas and diesel than they did a year prior.

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Bernard Yaros, lead U.S. economist for Oxford Economics, emphasized to FOX Business that diesel forms the backbone of the U.S. food supply chain. From powering agricultural irrigation pumps and tractors in the field to propelling the trucks hauling food to local supermarkets, higher fuel expenses permeate every layer of food production.

Metric / Indicator Reported Value / Status Primary Context National Average Diesel Price ~$6.43 per gallon (GasBuddy) Hovering near record-highs California Diesel Price $7.98 per gallon Prices in the biggest U.S. agriculture state Global Refining Capacity Loss ~5 million barrels per day Knocked offline by conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East Year-Over-Year Fuel Cost Increase +63% for truckers and farmers Driving up transportation costs across the economy

Political and Economic Aftershocks Ahead

These mounting energy costs pose a challenge for policymakers. Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, noted in commentary covered by CNBC that U.S. refineries are running at utilization rates of 98 percent, leaving no spare capacity. As energy expenses remain elevated amid ongoing international conflict, economists warn that supply chain ripple effects will continue to shape consumer purchasing power and market conditions.

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How are these soaring transportation expenses altering your household budgeting or business operations? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.