Formosa Hosts “Running y Salud”: Cardiovascular Health, CPR, and Nutrition Event

The “Running y Salud” event brought together over 100 runners and team representatives at the Hotel Howard Johnson in Formosa for a specialized morning conference. The gathering combined cardiovascular health, sports nutrition, ultradistance insights, and a basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation workshop to promote safe running practices.

More than 100 participants attended the Saturday session, which ran from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Organized in part by the running team Los Peluches, the conference united members from various running groups to focus on holistic athletic preparation, emergency response, and physical longevity.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Basic Life Support: Attendees completed a hands-on cardiopulmonary resuscitation workshop to learn immediate emergency response protocols before professional medical services arrive.

Attendees completed a hands-on cardiopulmonary resuscitation workshop to learn immediate emergency response protocols before professional medical services arrive. Cardiovascular Vigilance: Specialists emphasized the relationship between physical activity and health.

Specialists emphasized the relationship between physical activity and health. Periodized Nutrition: Experts outlined specific nutritional strategies for pre-race preparation, intra-competition fueling, and post-exercise recovery across various running distances.

Cardiovascular Health and Emergency Preparedness

A primary focus of the Formosa conference was emergency medical preparedness and cardiovascular safety. Dr. Alfredo Romano, representing the Grupo ROD Cardiovascular and ROD Team, delivered a specialized presentation examining the relationship between physical activity and health.

To complement this clinical perspective, the itinerary featured a dedicated training session on basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Sports Nutrition and Endurance Performance

Nutritional science formed another cornerstone of the morning’s educational sessions. Leandro Dantiak, a nutritionist and running coach with Corredores del Norte, led a seminar detailing dietary requirements for endurance athletes.

Dantiak reviewed nutritional frameworks designed for different phases of competition. His presentation covered the runner’s nutrition before, during, and after a competition, reviewing fundamental aspects to face training and races of different distances.

Ultradistance Experience and Community Engagement

The event also featured an appearance by ultradistance runner Fabián “El Yaca” Duarte. Duarte shared experiences and challenges encountered during his journey in long-distance ultrarunning.

His presentation offered attendees a look at the experiences and challenges of a long-distance runner. Commercial brands including Fuxia and Old Gorilla set up exhibition stands offering athletic apparel and running equipment, rounding out a collaborative event supported by diverse training teams.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor