Bangladesh Foreign Policy: Navigating Strategic Autonomy Through Regional Institutions

As Dhaka manages a post-2024 political transition, Bangladesh is actively expanding its diplomatic playbook beyond traditional bilateral pressures from New Delhi, Beijing, and Washington. By using multilateral frameworks like BIMSTEC and advancing its accession to the 15-member Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Bangladesh aims to protect its strategic autonomy and distribute complex trade negotiations across multiple regional actors.

The Bottom Line Multilateral Pivot: Bangladesh is diversifying its foreign policy beyond bilateral dependencies through active engagement in regional groupings.

Bangladesh is diversifying its foreign policy beyond bilateral dependencies through active engagement in regional groupings. Institutional Leverage: Holding the BIMSTEC chairmanship allows Dhaka to reframe asymmetric bilateral connectivity issues into broader regional public goods.

Holding the BIMSTEC chairmanship allows Dhaka to reframe asymmetric bilateral connectivity issues into broader regional public goods. Trade Expansion: On September 21, RCEP ministers approved an ad hoc working group to advance Bangladesh’s accession to the major regional trade bloc.

Moving Beyond the Bilateral Lens in Dhaka’s Foreign Policy

Foreign-policy debates in Bangladesh traditionally default to a narrow binary: which major power is Dhaka moving closer to? A visit to Beijing immediately triggers speculation about a pro-China tilt. An opening with New Delhi is frequently read as a diplomatic reset. Trade or security pacts with Washington are interpreted as expanding US influence.

These bilateral pillars remain unavoidable due to geographic realities, structural economic dependence, and ongoing regional competition. But relying exclusively on bilateral channels leaves Bangladesh vulnerable. When a dominant partner links cooperation in one specific sector to unrelated concessions elsewhere, smaller states face acute exposure. To preserve strategic autonomy following the 2024 political transition, Dhaka requires a broader institutional architecture to handle trade, climate resilience, and security cooperation.

BIMSTEC and the Reshaping of Regional Bargaining Power

Regional institutions provide the necessary machinery to distribute negotiations across several actors, creating space for issue-based coalitions. The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) serves as the primary regional vehicle for this strategy. Bangladesh assumed the chairmanship of the grouping in April 2025, taking charge of an organization that connects Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

The grouping’s sixth summit adopted the Bangkok Vision 2030 and successfully concluded an Agreement on Maritime Transport Cooperation. The agenda spans trade, energy, climate resilience, disaster management, security, and the blue economy. BIMSTEC marked the 12th anniversary of its Secretariat's establishment during a reception held in Dhaka on September 14, 2026.

Key Regional Multilateral Engagements for Bangladesh Platform / Initiative Key Milestone / Status Strategic Objective BIMSTEC Bangladesh assumed chairmanship in April 2025; Secretariat marked 12th anniversary in Dhaka on September 14, 2026. Reframing asymmetric bilateral connectivity into regional public goods. RCEP Ad hoc working group approved by ministers on September 21. Advancing formal accession to the 15-member regional trade bloc. SAARC Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman identified revival as a major foreign-policy objective. Maintaining diplomatic channels despite persistent political barriers.

For Dhaka, the operational value of BIMSTEC lies in how it transforms the context of bargaining. Bilateral connectivity discussions between Dhaka and New Delhi are highly asymmetric. Within BIMSTEC, however, those same transport and transit topics link directly to Nepal and Bhutan’s landlocked access needs, Thailand’s objective to bridge South and Southeast Asia, Myanmar’s geographic positioning, and Sri Lanka’s maritime priorities.

While the institution does not erase India’s weight, it dilutes bilateral friction by introducing more participants and reframing local disputes as regional public goods. Bangladesh has utilized its chairmanship to push maritime transport, blue-economy research, and disaster preparedness to the forefront of the agenda.

Limitations and the Push for RCEP Accession

Despite its utility, BIMSTEC faces structural constraints. India is its largest member, China and Pakistan are entirely absent from the grouping, and ongoing conflict in Myanmar severely impedes overland regional connectivity. Implementation timelines remain slow, with intra-regional trade accounting for roughly 7% of total member trade, compared to approximately 25% within ASEAN.

Bangladesh’s foreign policy priorities and challenges

Recognizing these limitations, Bangladesh is actively pursuing broader economic corridors. The latest milestone in this institutional pivot occurred on September 21, when Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) ministers approved an ad hoc working group to explicitly advance Bangladesh’s accession to the 15-member bloc.

Concurrently, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman has identified the revival of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC)—which has not held a leaders’ summit since 2014—as a core foreign-policy objective. Although India-Pakistan rivalries present a formidable political barrier that Dhaka cannot unilaterally resolve, maintaining the SAARC framework ensures diplomatic options remain open for the future.

Strategic Outlook

As Bangladesh confronts strained relations with India, expanding economic and defence ties with China, tougher trade negotiations with the United States, the protracted Rohingya refugee crisis, and the impending pressures of LDC graduation, rigid bilateralism is no longer sufficient. By anchoring its foreign policy in functioning multilateral institutions, Dhaka can successfully mitigate external shocks and diversify its diplomatic risk.

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