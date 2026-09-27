White House Replaces CNN With Real America’s Voice News on Air Force One

The White House excluded CNN from the press pool aboard Air Force One for a presidential trip to Tennessee, replacing the network with conservative outlet Real America’s Voice News amid an ongoing constitutional dispute over media access and a federal judge’s recent temporary order.

Air Force One Shuffle Replaces CNN With Real America’s Voice News

President Donald Trump’s Saturday trip to Knoxville, Tennessee, featured a notable disruption in standard travel logistics when the White House left CNN off Air Force One. According to official White House guidance, the network was scheduled to occupy the television pool position for the flight, where the president planned to attend a college football game between the University of Tennessee and the University of Texas. Instead, the administration assigned the spot to Real America’s Voice News, a conservative outlet that is not part of the standard U.S. network video pool.

The decision followed a chaotic week of shifting press credentials and legal battles. Just days prior, journalists from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico returned to the executive complex carrying TV cameras, laptops, and microphones. Their return came after an overnight ruling early Thursday by U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly temporarily struck down the administration’s ban on the outlets entering the White House grounds. However, that temporary order addressed only physical access to the White House property. It did not specifically address access to Air Force One or the rotating television pool, leaving travel arrangements exposed to fresh administrative restrictions.

White House Bars CNN From Air Force One For Knoxville Trip

Network Solidarity and the Suspension of Pool Coverage

The exclusion of individual outlets from official travel has rippled across the broader broadcast industry. When the White House initially barred CNN from the executive complex, the four other major broadcast participants in the rotating video pool declined to participate in a show of solidarity. Five major U.S. broadcast networks—ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, and NBC—issued a joint statement denouncing the restrictions.

Photo: dailypost.ng

ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, and NBC stated in a joint release that the public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government.

Despite the joint suspension, video coverage temporarily flickered back on. Viewers watching CNN saw footage of Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping touring the National Archives alongside Melania Trump and Peng Liyuan. A person familiar with the pool operations noted that all systems were go for that specific event, supported by the network’s approved credentials and a valid pool assignment.

Trump Bans CNN From Air Force One Amid Press Freedom Dispute

Legal Arguments and the Clash Over First Amendment Protections

The underlying litigation pivots on constitutional grounds. CNN, MS NOW, and Politico filed lawsuits arguing that the administration violated their First Amendment rights by retaliating against them for critical reporting, alongside Fifth Amendment due process claims. The administration countered by asserting that while publication rights are protected, the press is not entitled to a hard pass, briefing room seat, or place in the press pool.

Photo: finanzen.ch

President Trump maintained that his directives target inaccurate reporting rather than the institution of the press itself. In a public statement earlier in the week, he wrote that the White House is not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish. Although the administration characterized the outlets’ coverage as a national security threat, it did not publicly provide evidence demonstrating how the reporting created such a hazard.

Alternate Broadcasters Step Into Travel Rotation

As the dispute over travel logistics continued, alternative digital and broadcast entities filled the vacancies left by mainstream boycotts and exclusions. For the Tennessee presidential journey, the White House schedule listed Lindell TV as the secondary television correspondent and crew. The outlet is operated by businessman Mike Lindell, a close ally and staunch supporter of the president. Across different venues, the administration also restricted coverage of high-profile diplomatic events, including portions of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state dinner, while accusing specific networks of intentionally skipping arrival coverages.

5 major TV news networks suspend Trump pool coverage in response to White House media ban

White House Launches Trump TV After Banning CNN and Other Outlets

Unresolved Boundaries in Ongoing White House Litigation

While Judge Timothy Kelly’s temporary order successfully restored building access for the banned reporters, the boundaries of presidential travel and transportation remain legally contested. Theodore Boutrous Jr., the attorney representing the media outlets, maintained that the plaintiffs believe the recent court ruling also covers the issue of pool access, though opposing legal teams await formal clarification as litigation proceeds in federal court.

Photo: rsbnetwork.com