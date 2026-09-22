White House Launches Trump TV After Banning CNN and Other Outlets

The White House launched a round-the-clock video channel called Trump TV on September 21, just days after banning CNN, MS NOW, and Politico. In response, five major television networks suspended their shared presidential pool coverage, while the excluded outlets filed a federal lawsuit challenging the restrictions.

Trump TV Launches as White House Bypasses Press Pool

The White House inaugurated its own streaming service on Monday, September 21, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Dubbed Trump TV: The Essentials Station, the network streams content around the clock, offering what Kaelan Dorr, deputy assistant to the president, described on social media as a livestream of the administration’s greatest hits, unfiltered.

The service debuted with a two-month-old speech delivered by President Donald Trump at Mount Rushmore on July 3. The White House promoted the launch through teaser videos on its official platforms, aiming to deliver speeches, announcements, and major presidential remarks directly to the public without traditional media filtering. This digital push runs alongside an existing text messaging channel that has communicated directly with supporters since March.

Media Ban Escalates Into Federal Lawsuit

The streaming channel’s debut coincides with a sharp breakdown in relations between the administration and the press corps. On September 18, the administration announced that CNN, MS NOW, and Politico were barred from the White House due to coverage deemed unfavorable and fake. When reporters from those three organizations arrived for work, the United States Secret Service denied them entry and confiscated their press credentials.

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The affected organizations took immediate legal action. On Monday, September 21, CNN, MS NOW, and Politico filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The lawsuit challenges the exclusion as a violation of First Amendment protections and due process rights, arguing that the administration revoked press access solely because of unfavorable reporting.

The plaintiffs requested an immediate temporary restraining order to restore their white house press access. Kelly. Kelly previously presided over a similar First Amendment dispute during the first presidential term, when he granted an injunction ordering the administration to restore the press credentials of then-CNN reporter Jim Acosta.

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Television Networks Suspend Pool Coverage

The ban quickly disrupted the television pool system, which rotates coverage among ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News, and NBC to provide shared video feeds of presidential events to all news organizations. On Monday, September 21, five major television networks issued a joint statement opposing the restrictions.

The five major television networks stated that no administration should restrict any media outlet simply because it is dissatisfied with that news organization’s reporting.

Translated from the joint statement, the networks declared that no administration should restrict a news outlet because it is unhappy with its reporting, adding that the public holds a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about the government.

Photo: newsweek.com

Because CNN was scheduled to handle the pool duties for the president’s trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, its exclusion created an operational roadblock. Rather than appointing another network to step in for CNN, the television pool announced a collective suspension of camera coverage for designated presidential events. Consequently, when Trump departed for New York, no standard network television pool camera captured the departure. Independent coverage continued for other agencies like the State Department, and conservative outlets maintained independent reporting.

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Backlash and Administration Defense

Critics attacked the launch of Trump TV and the exclusion of independent journalists as authoritarian tactics. Political figures and commentators compared the new platform to government-controlled media systems found abroad. Capitol Police sergeant, characterized the channel on social media as official state-run media .

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President Trump pushed back against the criticism through online statements, defending the restrictions and criticizing the legal challenge.

The administration maintained that entering the White House is a privilege rather than a right.