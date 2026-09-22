Mammography Overdiagnosis Rate Falls Below 5 Percent In New Study

Published in the JNCI: Journal of the National Cancer Institute , a comprehensive meta-analysis of eight major randomized trials re-evaluates mammography screening data. Researchers estimate that true overdiagnosis is below 5%, challenging older, widely cited estimates of 30% to 50% and offering new reassurance for women undergoing breast screening.

Reassessing Decades of Mammography Data

For decades, the true frequency of overdiagnosis in population-based breast cancer screening remained a contentious issue in public health. Overdiagnosis occurs when routine screening detects a tumor that would never have caused symptoms, medical complications, or a life-threatening illness during a patient’s lifetime. Without screening, that individual would never have known the cancer existed.

Led by researchers including Professor Sisse Helle Njor of the University of Southern Denmark and Lillebælt Hospital, the team reanalyzed evidence from all eight major randomized trials of mammography screening. By comparing these trials against long-term real-world reference data from Denmark, the research team arrived at a markedly lower figure.

“The aim of our study was to bring together the evidence from all randomised controlled trials to get a clearer picture of the extent of overdiagnosis in breast cancer screening.” Sisse Helle Njor, professor at University of Southern Denmark and Lillebælt Hospital

The Temporal Factor: Distinguishing Early Detection from Overdiagnosis

The fundamental flaw in previous high estimates, according to the authors, lies in how initial diagnostic spikes are interpreted when a screening program first launches.

Over time, this initial surge should naturally give way to a corresponding drop in diagnoses, because screening has effectively pulled future cases forward. Complicating matters further, participants assigned to control groups in older trials frequently began undergoing mammography independently after the official study periods concluded, blurring the statistical line between screened and unscreened cohorts. Failing to account for these timing dynamics meant that transient increases in early-stage cancers were repeatedly misclassified as overdiagnosis.

“When screening is introduced, the number of breast cancer diagnoses initially rises because cancers are detected earlier than they would have been without screening. Over time, this should be followed by a drop, as some of these cancers would otherwise have been diagnosed later.” Elsebeth Lynge, professor emerita at Department of Public Health, University of Copenhagen

Utilizing Danish Registry Data as a Reference Standard

To solve the timing puzzle, the research team utilized population-wide registry data from Denmark. This staggered implementation created a natural laboratory for observing how incidence rates fluctuate both immediately upon introduction and over extended multi-decade intervals.

By comparing breast cancer incidence at identical time points across the historical trials and the Danish routine screening records, the investigators demonstrated that the excess cancer cases seen in trials closely mirror real-world patterns where overdiagnosis is reliably measured at under 5%.

Implications for Clinical Guidelines and Patient Communication

The debate surrounding overdiagnosis has heavily influenced international screening policies, clinical guidelines, and the risk-benefit information provided to patients invited for routine mammograms. By demonstrating that mature trial data align with an overdiagnosis rate of less than 5% rather than approaching 50%, the new findings significantly alter how the medical community can frame the conversation.

“Taken together, we believe some previous high estimates of overdiagnosis, which influenced screening guidelines and communication, were based on evidence before trial data had fully matured. When interpreted in their full temporal context, randomized trial data are consistent with overdiagnosis of less than 5%, rather than with estimates nearing 50%.” Matejka Rebolj, Senior Epidemiologist, Queen Mary University of London

While the study authors acknowledge that overdiagnosis remains a tangible consideration—and that individual risk factors such as age, screening frequency, and baseline health will continue to cause variation in modern clinical settings—they emphasize that the overarching mathematical baseline is far more favorable than historical consensus suggested.

“Most women will not develop breast cancer, but with this study we can now be reassured that the benefits of detecting breast cancer early and preventing premature death will outweigh the small risk of unnecessary treatment.” Sisse Helle Njor, professor at University of Southern Denmark and Lillebælt Hospital

With this in mind, the researchers hope this study will provide a framework for a more realistic interpretation of the evidence and help better inform women when they are invited for screening. Despite these findings, the goal of early detection and prevention remains a high priority in the medical community, where individual case outcomes will continue to be shaped by the complexities of human health.