SMU defeats Missouri State 34-24 as Kevin Jennings sets school records

No. 22 SMU Defeats Missouri State 34-24 in a hard-fought contest at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, overcoming an early double-digit deficit to secure their third victory of the season. Kevin Jennings put on a historic performance, throwing for 464 yards and orchestrating a vital comeback after the Mustangs fell behind 10-0 in the opening quarter. The win moves SMU to 3-1 overall as they prepare to transition into Atlantic Coast Conference play.

The matchup carried considerable familiarity on the sidelines. First-year Missouri State coach Casey Woods spent the previous four seasons as SMU's offensive coordinator and was key in recruiting Jennings to Dallas. Woods and SMU coach Rhett Lashlee share a long friendship, having previously served on staff together at Arkansas State after winning a national championship as low-level assistants at Auburn in 2010. Despite that tactical insight, Jennings and the Mustang offense eventually found their rhythm against their former coach’s squad.

Things looked bleak for the home team early on. SMU coughed up two turnovers in the first quarter, which Missouri State quickly turned into points. That defensive score handed the Bears a 10-0 advantage with 41 seconds remaining in the opening period.

SMU began chipping away when Kendrick Raphael punched in a 1-yard rushing touchdown early in the second quarter, capping a grueling 78-yard drive that featured an unnecessary roughness penalty against defensive tackle Tim Brantley. By halftime, Jennings had already accumulated 291 passing yards while Knight pulled in 125 receiving yards. The momentum definitively shifted with just four seconds left on the clock before intermission, when Jennings connected with tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom for a 19-yard touchdown strike to put the Mustangs ahead 14-10.

Record-Breaking Night for Kevin Jennings

Jennings dismantled the Missouri State secondary, completing 33 of 39 passes for 464 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. During the performance, the quarterback set a school record with 21 consecutive completions. His stellar night also vaulted him past Ben Hicks’ 2016-18 program benchmark of 9,081 yards and 718 completions, establishing Jennings as SMU’s career passing leader with 722 completions and 9,162 yards through the air.

In addition to his passing milestones, Jennings added a 1-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the second half. That score brought his total touchdowns responsible for to 78 (67 passing and 11 rushing), breaking Tanner Mordecai’s previous school record of 76. Ohrstrom hauled in two receiving scores on the evening, while Knight finished with 11 receptions for 164 yards, punctuated by a late 28-yard touchdown. Jalen Cooper also contributed significantly to the aerial onslaught, catching eight passes for 125 yards.

Defensively, the Mustangs tightened up significantly after the first quarter, accumulating seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss. SMU dominated the total yardage battle, racking up 592 yards compared to Missouri State’s 239. The ground game added 128 yards, led by Raphael’s 96 rushing yards. Even though the Mustangs maintained a stat-heavy advantage, mistakes lingered; the team missed two field goals and squandered their opening possession on a fourth-and-3 incompletion from the 30-yard line, showing signs of rust following their 41-31 defeat at Louisville.

Looking Ahead to ACC Play

With their final non-conference tune-up in the books, the Mustangs turn their full attention toward the conference schedule. SMU will host Boston College next Saturday for their first ACC home game as an ACC participant. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. CT at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, with television coverage provided by The CW and the ESPN App.